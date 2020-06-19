Prof. MESHARCH KATUSIIMEH (PhD): Tribute for His Grace Paul Bakyenga

The author, Assoc. Prof. Katusiimeh and outgoing Archbishop Mbarara Archdiocese, His Grace Paul Bakyenga

I first heard of the retirement of His Grace Paul Bakyenga as Archbishop Mbarara Archdiocese three years ago. My first reaction, selfishly, is just how much we’re going to miss him.

He is a very gifted and humorous preacher. At a personal level, he has been a source of constant good advice and solid wisdom. Maybe, I will benefit more from him now that he will be retired yet he is not yet tired.

Archbishop Paul Bakyenga is not only towering in stature but also in leadership, development work, care for the under privileged persons and as a very effective teacher of the word of God. His commitment to doing things for the glory of God is unequaled.

His development work includes pioneering and setting up St Joseph’s University and fundraising for the construction of the Holy Innocents Children – that specializes in treating children. It is probably the only specialized hospital for children in western Uganda.

As an Anglican, I have not attended many religious occasions and events with him. I have attended mass especially those organized at his home in Rwentunda Parish and the AMDA organized ones in Kampala and Archbishop Bakyenga always convey the deepest theological truths in an accessible manner to everyone.

My interactions and interfaces with him have had a great impact on me. His rise from a humble background to become one of the most important influential people in the world sent out a powerful message to me at an early age. I started believing that i too can achieve my goals if I am focused, hardworking and disciplined.

He likes sharing his personal stories that inspire. For instance, he told me how his father sacrificed education of his brothers and sisters so he can enrol into a seminary. Archbishop Paul Bakyenga has not forgotten his brothers and sisters.

He has supported them including supporting the education and personal development of their children. Most of them are now are professionals in different fields ranging from medicine, education, writers etc.

In the early 1980s, Paul Bakyenga was the only person who owned a car in our village and as young children, we could get excited and run to the roadside to take a glimpse of the youthful priest. I first met him in 1994 one on one when I had just completed senior four and passed well but was re-admitted to my former school Nganwa High School. I had changed my mind during senior four vacation and was interested in joining Mbarara High School.

And luckily enough according to the Ministry of Education senior five cut off, I would have been admitted if I had put Mbarara High School as the first choice. I told my mother the only person who could make me admitted to Mbarara High School was Paul Bakyenga.

Fast forward, I walked to his country home in Rushoroza Cell Ngoma Village without an appointment and he welcomed me warmly. He made me comfortable as I told him what I had come for. He wrote a chit to the Headteacher Mbarara High School and the rest is history.

I thank God I took the courage to interface with him. He normally tells me “I am a daring person” I think because not many at my age during that time could dare attempt to reach out to a Bishop. As a student at Makerere University he gave me time to freely interact with him. In my professional career he has always been there for me – mentoring and encouraging me to keep on fighting the good fight.

He has continued to mentor me and never tired of listening to me telling him about my ventures and adventures. He is one of the best listeners that I have known. I always make it a priority to visit him even without an appointment. I particularly love his unique sense of humour, his ability to analyze quickly and offer words of wisdom.

When we started Rwebiita Preparatory School, a school in my village – my pet project, the school management committee endorsed him to be our patron, mentor and Good Will Ambassador. He has supported us in all ways including being physically present on a good number of occasions which is very rare, given the responsibilities he carries including overseeing Mbarara Archdiocese that covers a very big part of western Uganda.

His broad vision has made him comfortable in the world of ecumenical and inter-faith relations. My closeness with Archbishop Bakyenga didn’t go down well with some parochial politicians in Sheema District who don’t believe in unity for development. They believe in dividing people along religious lines for selfish reasons. To them, “the end justifies the means”.

True to Marchiavellean politics, they believe that a good favourable political outcome, excuses any wrongs committed to attain it. When I attempted to join active politics, they labelled me a Roman Catholic to the surprise of my keen followers who know me as a staunch and senior member of the Church of Uganda (Anglican Church).

I am a synod member West Ankole Diocese, member of the West Ankole Diocesan Council, current Chair Board of Governors Nganwa High School. His ecumenical spirit has been recognized and celebrated by all. I think it is because of his good relationship with leaders of other faith that the management of Revival Radio owned by the Anglican Ankole Diocese led by Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa will be broadcasting live the installation of the Archbishop Elect Lambert Bainomugisha.

I have also read a good piece written by a senior member of Church of Uganda, Rev. Canon Amos Kasibante on his Facebook timeline commending Paul Bakyenga for being supportive of the ecumenical link between Bishop Tucker Theological College (now Uganda Christian University) and Gaba National Seminary where he worked as Rector.

I wish Archbishop Paul Bakyemga well in his retirement. I hope he will spend his time writing his biography. Reading about the real life story of a successful or remarkable person like Paul Bakyenga often influences, motivates, or provides encouragement. It will be good for young people to learn about the challenges that the Archbishop overcame so they can be inspired and make connections to their own lives. My association with him has helped me grow and be a contributing member of society.

About Author: The writer is Dean Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences Kabale University and Director Rwebiita Preparatory School in Ngoma Sheema Municipality. He can be reached on [email protected] and Tel 0772620852/0704372780 Twitter @rwebiita.

About Author REDPEPPER Editorial http://www.redpepper.co.ug Maurice Muhwezi is a distinguished Digital Media Manager with interests in published platforms, website management, Digital Newsroom Mgt, team-building, business process improvement and creating e-customer solutions See author's posts