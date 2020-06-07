MP Kaberuka decries low funding to Health Centres, donates Ultrasound Scan Machine

MP James Kaberuka is taken on a tour of Kihihi Health Cenres

Kanungu – MP James Kaberuka has decried the low funding the government is allocating to Health Center IVs despite the big volume of work the few staff handle on the daily.

James Ruugi Kaberuka the Kinkizi West Member of Parliament that he will lobby Parliament to prevail over the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health to increase funding for Health Center IV and also match the increased funding with increased staff ceiling.

Kaberuka made the remarks on Friday, June 5 while handing over an Ultrasound Scan machine which he procured and donated to Kihihi Health Center IV in Kihihi Town Council, Kanungu District.

The Kinkizi West Legislator commended the health and medical staff at Kihihi Health Center IV for devoting all their time to serve the patients who throng the facility day in, day out.

“I must appreciate the teamwork exhibited at Kihihi Health Center IV which has made the facility one of the leading government medical centres of excellence in the District,” Kaberuka said.

MP James Kaberuka in one of the wards at Kihihi Health centre

He disclosed that if the Ministry of Health in Uganda utilises the preventive approach policy to handle health issues and through this many lives would have been saved but this can only be achieved if there is adequate funding for Primary Health Care (PHC) and matching staff to handle the ever-increasing numbers of patients.

“The idea to procure and donate the Ultrasound Scan machine to Kihihi Health Center IV was after I visited the facility and was told that pregnant mothers who needed scan services had to first go to distant facilities where they would need a lot of money which was too expensive for them, and as a result, some of them would not survive to tell the story,” Hon. Kaberuka intimated.

He, therefore, said that the donation of the Ultrasound Scan machine, worth UGX 25M, was purely a contribution to ensure appropriate and timely service delivery with no strings attached.

Hajji. Shaffiq Sekandi the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) thanked the staff at Kihihi Health Center IV for vigilance and sacrifice towards their work of saving lives.