Museveni Promises to study COVID-19 Relief proposal for Private Universities

President Museveni addresses the nation recently (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Entebbe – Government has confirmed receipt of the proposal to aid Private Universities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic leading up to closure on March 2020.

In a letter issued on Thursday, June 11, President Museveni acknowledges the matter at hand and promised a thorough reflection on the relief proposal.

I have received your letter of the 25th May, 2020. I have understood all the contents of your document,” Prsident Museveni acknowledges the matter,

This was in response to a letter – dated May 25, 2020, served to President Museveni by the Uganda Christian University Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Canon Dr. John Senyonyi, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Uganda Vice Chancellors; Forum.

Rev. Canon Dr. Senyonyi sought redress over the biting economic situation that has hit the education sector and thus proposing VAT tax exemption.

He further moved for funding of the Government Educational Systems and subsidizing the private Educational Institutions.

In response, President Museveni acknowledged the relevance of Private universities in Education sector and building the nation at large.

There is no doubt that the Private Universities supplement Governmet efforts in providing higher education to Ugandans, young and old

Private universities are also export-earners by attracting students from other countries that, of course, pay. They also add to the creation of jobs. and market (consumption) for Ugandan job-seekers and sellers of products (housing for rent, shop goods, food, etc.),”

On tax exemptions, President Museveni declined to tamper with VAT citing that it was important in the economy.

Rev Canon Dr. John Ssenyonyi

It is not wise to tamper with VAT because it is a consumer tax paid by all buyers of goods or services. Exemption opens the door for abuse,” President Museveni shelves the exemption proposal.

Museveni also distanced government from tracking taxes across the board to identify windows of exemption.

Trying to follow wich cement was bought by a real estate company ad which was bought by a university to put up new halls of residence, given the corruption of some actors, is not wise. However, taxes, like corporation Tax, may be easier to monitor,” President Museveni stressed

In the same letter, President Museveni further affirmed asking MInistry of Education and Sports, and Finance, Planning and Economic Development to meet the Vice Chancellors of Private Universities to handle the matter and issue a report.