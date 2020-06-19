Musoke Donates Relief to Buikwe Vulnerable Groups

Some of the Families Receiving Food Relief at Konko in Njeru Municipality

Buikwe – Buikwe North Member of Parliament Paul Musoke Ssebulime has donated assorted items including foodstuffs, soap and cash to over 15 vulnerable groups and communities in Njeru Municipality.

Among the beneficiaries of over 8 tonnes of food items including Posho worthy 25M are the People Living with HIV, Boda Boda Riders, Market Vendors, Religious leaders, Elderly, PWDs, Village Chairpersons and Health workers around the municipality.

Stringent measures employed to stop the spread of the coronavirus means,

millions of people are out of the jobs while those with special cases have been hit hard.

According to Musoke, thousands of people, including children and adolescents living with HIV and on antiretroviral therapy in Buikwe, since the COVID-19 outbreak they have had a time of worry about being able to stay on their HIV treatment during the lockdown.

Musoke Inspecting Roads Maintained by Ministry of Works and Transport

In order to respond to one of those worries, Musoke who collaborated with Health officials in the constituency donated food items and offered an ambulance to handle emergencies.

“Most people living with HIV have been hiding their HIV status and do not wish that we come directly to their homes for the delivery and the lockdown partially antagonized their medication circle due to movement restrictions and poverty. With my Constituency team, we have been able to deliver food to them and my ambulances have been ferrying others where the need is,” said Musoke the former chairperson Njeru Town Council.

Betty Nawangwe, a Facility Linkage Facilitator at Lugazi II Health Center told Red Pepper DIgital that since restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 were introduced in March, many HIV victims have nothing to eat forcing them to avoid their medicine as it makes them feel nauseous and dizzy if taken without food.