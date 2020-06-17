Napoli Beat Juventus on Spot-kicks to win Coppa Italia

June 18, 2020 AGENCIES

CRISTIANO RONALDO did not take a spot-kick as Napoli won the Coppa Italia 4-2 on penalties.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winner from 12-yards after a 0-0 draw in Rome, with critical misses from Paulo Dybala and Sebastiano Luperto.

Juve chief Maurizio Sarri is yet to win a major trophy in his homeland as Ronaldo failed to add the Coppa Italia to his trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, Napoli chief Gennaro Gattuso won his first gong as a manager after a tactical masterclass.

The Old Lady could not break down a defence led by the imperious Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly.

And Juve had veteran Gianluigi Buffon to thank for still being in the game after 90 minutes following several world-class saves.

Ronaldo and Co will now turn their attention to retaining their Serie A title, while Napoli are well out of the hunt after a dire season.

New boss Gattuso, however, has plenty to build on after tonight’s impressive showing.

