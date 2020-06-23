Narrowly! Businessman survives wrath of thugs in a foiled robbery

Kisoro – A 35 years old Businessman in Kisoro on Monday June 22 survived being robbed of his money along the Bunagana – Kisoro highway in Kisoro district.

Edward Sekahanza, a resident of Gahuru village ,Rutare parish Chahi sub county Kisoro district who is a money changer at Cyanika the Uganda – Rwanda border town in Kisoro district.

Sekahanza says that as he was moving to kisoro town from Bunagana border town to bank some money he had as he reached Ruko junction 4 kilometers along the Bunagana-Kisoro highwa.

He was followed by two vehicles in pursuit on high speed as they kept knocking him from behind .

He revealed that as they reached Mikingo village in chihe parish Nyakinama sub county, they out run him causing his vehicle veer off the road into a banana plantation.

I jumped out of the vehicle with the bag that had money and fled the scene with minor injuries,” narrates the ordeal.

One of the eyewitness says that he heard a loud bang and he went to see what had happened only to find a vehicle in a banana plantation as two vehicles were on the main road prompting the pursuit cars to drive off.

Christopher Ruhunde The Kisoro district Police Commander confirms the incident and says that police has commenced into the investigations of the case as the manhunt for the yet to be identified robbers.

