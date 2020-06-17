No More Uncontrolled Parking of Trucks

Mr Guma Andrew (R) showing Maj Gen Kyanda and the security team a cook place for truck drivers at the seclusion point in Nakalama, Iganga

Kampala – The security Inter-Agency Task Force has banned overnight parking of trucks by the roadside or trading centres and non-gazetted parking areas across the country.

The pronouncement was made by the chairman of the Task Force who is also the Chief of Staff of Land Forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda.

“From today, security agencies must double their efforts to ensure that no truck is seen parking anywhere else other than the seclusion areas that were identified by government,” said Maj Gen Kyanda.

Maj Gen Kyanda was meeting the members of COVID-19 task force of Busoga at Kisajja International Gazatted Public Parking Yard at Nakalama in Iganga District.

Maj Gen Kyanda, together with the task Force members observed that despite the pronouncement of government that all trucks must park at the seclusion areas and drivers be restricted from mingling with the community, there are many cases of defiance.

“We have observed that some drivers illegally park at fuel stations and other private parking areas that are not those identified by the government. They then melt into the population. All these trucks must be impounded,” said Maj Gen Kyanda, urging the respective Local Council Chairpersons to report such cases to the Police or any nearby UPDF unit.

The General also said that the security forces will continue enforcing the parking of trucks in recognized places even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mentality of overnight parking along the roadsides and trading centres will never be entertained again. The practice does not only interfere with traffic but also puts the population to great risks especially when it is fuel tankers. Moreover, they usually syphon fuel in these places,” he said.

The Task Force was on an inspection trip of the seclusion areas on the Eastern route. Maj Gen Kyanda said the task force was inspecting all the seclusion areas across the country to ensure that the proprietors have put all the necessary amenities to ensure the truck drivers are comfortable.

“It is the role of the joint security task force to ensure not only compliance by the public with the guidelines on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 but also ensure that the conditions enabling compliance are availed by the responsible authorities and personalities,” he said.

He commended the truck drivers for the sacrifice they are making during the COVID-19 pandemic of not staying with their families or interacting with the public for weeks or even months just to ensure a constant supply and export of goods and services despite the risks they are exposed to such as that of handling of multiple documents that go through many hands.

“Truck drivers are a very important part of this struggle. They ensure essential goods find us at our doorsteps no matter the situation and risks they undergo. We should therefore also play our part of ensuring their safety and ensuring the parking yard proprietors make the parking places habitable,” Maj Gen Kyanda said.

Some of the things the team are inspecting at the seclusion areas are feeding arrangement, health facility, water, electricity, security, phone network, ample space with hard ground, administration area, and a fire plan among other essentials. In that regard, the trailers ferrying fuel must also be parked away from other trailers at a safe distance.

The Inter-Agency Task Force comprises of Officers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Police, Prisons, Joint Intelligence committee, Immigrations and Revenue Authority.