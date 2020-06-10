HAVOC! Over 20 COVID-19 suspects escape from Adjumani Quarantine Centre

Lokopio Quarantine centre in Yumbe district where suspected COVID-19 clients escaped after adjusting their days by another 14 when two tested positive.

Adjumani – At least 24 COVID-19 suspects escaped from quarantine centre in Adjumani district.

There were a total of 36 Covid-19 suspects in the quarantine at the time escape, on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, morning.

Among those who escaped were 20 South Sudanese and 4 Ugandans.

One of the escapee suspects hails from Arua and three others from Amuru districts.

Two of the escapees were intercepted by security operatives in the morning while two others at Elegu, in the afternoon.

After a phone call from vigilant community, the security and surveillance teams tracked 15 others escapees at the border on their way to South Sudan.

All the South Sudanese come from Pangirinya and Nyumanzi refugee settlements in Adjumani district. They cross to Uganda when food distribution is done at the settlement and then return to South Sudan, a movement which health officials consider as a high risk.

The motive of the quarantine escape has not been established but the COVID-19 suspects in the have been in bitter for over staying at the facility.

A hubby to young woman in the quarantine, who Red Pepper prefers to keep confidential, complains that his wife and aunt have been at the facility for about one month in the facility.

“The issue of my wife & my Aunt have spent one month in Nyumanzi isolation center without any clear reason. They were tested negative after the first two weeks in confinement but were added two more weeks. They completed another round of two weeks yesterday & were tested negative but the refugee healthcare authorities refuse to discharge them. Instead the authorities want them to stay for another two weeks again. This is extremely beyond the required protocol and unnecessary but simply it amounts to imprisonment which is a breach to their rights” the man states in anger.

Red Pepper also confirms, the woman was among 12 COVID-19 suspects who declined to escape the centre.

“Am troubled by the way the authorities are treating the people in the quarantine. It’s like their intention is for those in confinement to be infected for money making. Otherwise keeping persons for one full month and having tested them negative twice after every two weeks was enough to discharge them” Hubby of the woman expressed.

Adjumani District Health Officer, Dr. George Bhoka agrees that indeed some of the suspects in the quarantine have stayed for long but notes that this comes when some of those in the facility tests positive of COVID-19.

“If you are staying together and some one tests positive, then there is a risk of contamination. It’s important other remaining suspects in the quarantine observe another 14 days, even if you were negative. We need to find out whether you can still test the same” the district health officer explains.

Complaints arising over retaining COVID-19 suspects for another 14 days after finding positive cases comes all over the country but it’s necessary.

“It’s long but because one within your cohorts some test positive, some one you have been relating to closely, chances are that they can easily transmit the infection to you. Therefore, you need to be observed through the incubation period of 14 days before another test and then declaration, either negative or positive. If you are tested negative, then, that’s when you are discharged” Dr. Bhoka explains.

The health officials are working on a system where quarantine clients are admitted and them discharged in classes.

“Resources permitting, we are working to compartmentalise them in cohorts. If you are admitted with a cohort, we don’t mix one cohort with another but on the assumption that one cohort doesn’t mix with others” the health officer emphasizes.

But the mechanism requires discipline.

“The main challenge is that even if you advise the clients that within them, they should observe social distancing until 14 days elapse, you find those who have come newly interacting with those who are about to go and the moment one of them tests positive, then all of them have to be affected. It calls for compliance” Dr. Bhoka notes.

Another challenge that Adjumani district has been facing in management of the two quarantine centres in the refugee settlements is language problem. The facilities lack personnel that can speak Arabic, Dinka and Nuer languages to sensitize the clients on health guidelines.

However, the district is sourcing for translators to facilitate solving language challenges, at the facilities.

Yumbe district has twice witnessed the escape of COVID-19 quarantine clients but vigilant communities have always help capture the suspects and to bring them back.

The first incident in Yumbe happened Lokopio centre, last month while another, early this month at Yangani isolation centre in a refugee settlement.