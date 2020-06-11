Tanzania Parliament set to lift Presidential term limits to extend President Magufuli’s reign

Tanzania President John Magufuli shares a light moment with Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai

Dodoma – Tanzania has revealed plans to lift Presidential term limits ahead of the October 2020 General Elections, Sources reveal.

Reports indicated that Tanzania Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai, a close ally of President John Magufuli, has reportedly announced plans to scrap presidential term limits to extend Magufuli’s rule

According to Tanzania’s constitution, the president can only serve up to two five-year terms.

Most seats in Bunge la Tanzania (Tanzanian National Assembly) are held by legislators from the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), a party President Magufuli is affiliated to.

President Magufuli was elected president in 2015

The Speaker is quoted as saying ‘’ Parliament will swiftly begin the process of scrapping presidential term limits after October 2020 elections to extend Magufuli’s rule’’

The Speaker is quoted as saying ‘’Tanzania needs a ruler like Magufuli, not a leader’’

December last year, President John Magufuli has informed his CCM party members and supporters that he does not have the intention of running for presidency after his very-likely second tenure which ends in 2025.

The president also admitted that the job of president was more difficult than he had anticipated.

“Our party CCM is like an industry which produces capable leaders, and as such I will not have any reason to stand for the presidency after the end of my tenure,” Dr John Magufuli told members of the CCM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Central Committee in Mwanza.

“I have no plans of extending my tenure since this will be against the constitution of my party and Tanzania as a country. I should be clear that this position is very tough and sacrifice for one to handle,” he insisted.

Dr Magufuli was highly positive that the ruling party has many potential members who could take up the mantle of leadership just like the way he was chosen for the highest position of the country way back in the year 2015.

“It is through the same means which were used to appoint me as the candidate of CCM presidential candidate in 2015 that will be used for my successor who will even be better than me. The Lord has plans for everything. His plans never fail.”