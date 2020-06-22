President Museveni stuns ‘Nocturnals’, Stays Curfew as Hyena Trends in Monday Address

President Museveni

Nakasero – President Museveni has stunned the self-proclaimed ‘nocturnals’ and maintained curfew hours, sealing the fate of movement beyond 7 pm.

While addressing the nation on Monday, June 22, President Museveni revealed that the slapping of the curfew was a ‘medical’ move.

“Curfew is medical because it allowed the Government to establish and equip hospitals in Uganda to prepare the nation to face off with the deadly coronavirus,” President Museveni said.

“It was also an enforcement tool to stop you from socializing at night and high-risk nocturnal activities like nightclubs, bars, among others,” President Museveni stressed.

President Museveni further disclosed that curfew was geared to curbing and deterring crime during the pandemic.

A suspect atop a Police truck after being nabbed in violation of the curfew

“The start of the curfew at 7 pm and end at 6.30 am was deliberate to deter crime. Pushing forward the curfew time from 7 pm to 8 pm, triggers delayed closure of other sectors like shops, supermarkets, public transport and gives the opportunity of engaging in crime which strains law enforcement,” he added.

Over the past two weeks -subsequent to the allowing of public and private transport, Ugandans faced heavy traffic jam as motorists rush home to avoid being arrested by police personnel enforcing the curfew.

In a twist of event, President Museveni permitted an additional passenger for private cars from the previous three but under one condition.

“There will also be a relaxation on the number of passengers in private cars from 3 to 4 including the driver, provided they are all putting on masks,” President Museveni deliberated.

Whilst referring to the behaviour of the Hyena’s tale, President Museveni urged Uganda to desist from being complacent which waters down the government’s fight against COVID-19.

“Don’t be like a hyena which found a woman preparing a meal and asked for meat, and was lured by sweetness (Obunuzi) of fat & hot stone. It could neither spit Bcoz of Obunuzi nor swallow for the fear of hotness of the stone, Eti … mire, mire omuriro; nchwere, nchwere obunuzi, ” President Museveni shared sending listeners cracking in laughter.

On another note, President Museveni cleared private and public transport in thirty-three (33) border Districts where cases of the deadly COVID-19 has not been recorded.

“The public passenger transport & private cars in some of 33 border districts that do not have COVID -19UG and these are; Amudat, Bududa, Bukwo, Bundibugyo, Buvuma, Hoima, Isingiro, Kaabong, Kabale, Kalangala, Kanungu, Kasese, Kikuube, Kisoro, Kitgum, Koboko, Kween, Lamwo, Maracha, Mayuge, Moroto, Moyo, Namayingo, Namisindwa, Ntoroko, Ntungamo, Pakwach, Rubanda, Rubirizi, Rukiga, Rukungiri, Sironko, and Yumbe,” President Museveni said.

However, Rakai, Kyotera, Amuru, Buikwe, Gulu, Arua, Adjumani, Moyo, and Nebbi remain under lockdown with clusters of infections under investigation.

Another batch of border districts; Zombo, Adjumani and Arua (districts with refugees that need more testing) and Busia and Bulisa (districts with major border/water points) were equally to remain under lockdown.

