Fate of school opening, curfew hours, Continued violation of directives top of Agenda ahead of President Museveni’s Address

President Yoweri Museveni (FILE PHOTO)

Nakasero – President Museveni will address the nation Monday, June 22 at 8 pm on the status of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Kaguta Museveni will address the country today, Monday at 8pm, giving an update on the country’s fight against Covid-19 and related issues,’’ said Don Wanyama the presidential spokes person

“Catch the address on TV and radio,“ he added

Some of the contentious issues that the general public finds pertinent to tonight’s address include the easing or extention of curfew hours, fate of arcades and other businesses held hostage by directives.

The public await the decision on the resumption of school operations, fate of candidates, among others.

Addressing the nation on May 19, President eased the lockdown; permitting public transport to resume since 4 June 2020 but maintained curfew hours starting from 7 pm to 6 am.

President Museveni equally called for the mandatory wearing of masks while in public places and social distancing of at least 1 metre from the next person.

Security authorities have since emphasised the directives but complacency continues to linger as people return to activities like drinking illegally in bars, going to saunas and other luxuries that go against the government directives.

The Ministry of Health cautioned Ugandans this Sunday, June 21, that the country was headed into the deadly stage four of the virus largely attributed to the failure to abide by the set guidelines.

Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng decried the complacency exhibited by Ugandans

While addressing the country about the Covid-19 accountability on Sunday, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng warned that Ugandans have become complacent (stopped adhering to guidelines) due to the drop in the number of COVID-19 infections and no registration of any virus related death.

As a result, she warned, the carelessness of Ugandans will make the country move to stage four which is full-blown community transmission.

Also read:

Uganda’s Coronavirus infections stand at 770 according to a report by the Ministry of health.