Rent Dilemma: Landlords, Tenants hearing starts Wednesday as tension escalates amid COVID-19

Kampala – Following the closure of several businesses due to the coronavirus, and at the same time rent is coming due, renters across the country are trying to figure out how to move forward.

For that reason, the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) back proposed a rent suspension, and a freeze on increases to help those straggling amid COVID-19.

KACITA asked the Government to refrain income tax obligation from rent for the three months of lockdown to help the landlords also reduce pressure on the tenants.

Notably,some tenants in the country suggested that government should completely suspend payment of rent until after the lockdown.

However, landlords and some tenants disagree with the idea of suspending payment of rent, but rather suggest that an agreement should be reached between individuals landlords and tenants.

Following the continuous discussion spearheaded by KACITA, the Minister of Trade, industry and cooperatives Hon. Amelia Kyambadde stepped in to settle the unending discussions.

Hon. Amelia Kyambadde met with the Kampala Landlords including Kirumira Godfrey, Hajji Kiggundu Hamis, Dr. Sudhir Rupaleria, Dr. Ntaganda Ephraim, Ssemambo Rashid, and Dr. Margret Ssekidde days back before opening up shopping arcades and agreed on so many things.

The meet up solved the equation whereby the landlords decided to decongest the arcades in order to reduce the occupants. They added that 3 occupants with be allowed per shop and also ensuring social distance of 2 meters within the shop premises.

Removing people trading in the corridors, staircases, doors and temporary structures was also passed.

More so, marking points where buyers will stand while being attended to, and, increasing the number of guards on the entry and exit, plus all other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was emphasized.

Besides the above adjustments, some of the landlords agreed not to collect rent for the past 3 months something that many landlords opposed.

However, KACITA called this unfair and decided to take the matter to High Court.

The traders/ tenants represented by KACITA Uganda limited seek a court order restraining the landlords fro. Charging rent for the period under lockdown.

To Kacita, it is very unfair because none of the Ugandans did loose something. The traders representative also portrayed that tenants fear landlords for their financial muscles and godly behaviours. Notably, KACITA, the business support in Uganda vows to take a step now and win the case to avoid business collapse.

KACITA further called upon Ugandans to follow this historic case whose final disposal will have far-reaching implications on the relationship between landlords and tenants across the divide.

More so, the association appreciated the few landlords that have already given some concessions to their tenants.

KACITA also assured business personnel that it is fully ready and committed to go and meet the president again as promised.