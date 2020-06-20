RPC Barugahare’s transfer excites locals

Out going West Nile RPC, SSP. Barugahare Christopher who is on transfer to Professional Standard Unit (PSU) as deputy commandant.

Arua- The transfer of Christopher Barugahare, the West Nile Region Police Commander (RPC) has sent locals in wild celebrations.

Most locals across West Nile region were over the moon when the news of Barugahare’s transfer trickled in on Friday.

Barugahare who was top on the list of IGP, Martin Okoth Ochola’s reshuffle was moved to the professional standard unit of police as the deputy commandant.

In the reshuffle dated June 18, 2020, Ochola replaced Barugahare with SSP Richard Okullu who has been the Regional Police Commander for East Kyoga.

On hearing about Barugahare’s transfer, locals took to different social media platforms congratulating Ochola for having taken the long-awaited decision.

“This is the former West Nile Region RPC Mr Christopher Barugahare who ordered police to shoot and kill anybody moving with pangas, spears, arrows and bows,” Michael Kawawa took to his face book page and posted with the RPC’s picture.

“We said armed with our smartphones, we shall work on him and he leaves West Nile, you can’t give wrong orders to kill our people. As I post this, the IGP listened and acted. He has been transferred to keep files from an office I will Google and let you know,” Kawawa added.

“Barugahare has been touching wrong buttons and I think his time has rightly come now. Thanks, IGP Ochola for the wonderful job done,” one of the locals posted on a WhatsApp group platform.

Another local said he is going to organize a party, slaughter a goat and buy booze for people to drink while observing social distancing in celebration of Barugahare’s transfer.

He said Barugahare has personally been arresting people left and right including the recent arrest of prominent people at West Nile Golf club without any clear case.

“Actually, we need to celebrate his transfer because he was destined to cause us more problems than ever before,” he added.

“No evil shall survive in our land….. congratulations to us who voiced our concerns about this evil when it surfaced few weeks ago,” a one Ras Ande commented.

In other transfers, SSP. Okujja Denis from Central Headquarters has been deployed in general duties and transferred to East Kyoga as deputy Regional Police Commander.

SSP. Nyabongo Edgar from Headquarters is deployed to Central Headquarters and appointed as Ag. ACP. Political education, while, ASP. Nakimuli Victoria from Community Liaison Office Kampala East is deployed to general duties and transferred to Human Resource Management Police Headquarters.

Other officers include District police Commanders with SP. Lwamusayi Frantile from Bunyangabo to Kasangati as District Police Commander. SP. Eyaku Tommy from Human Resource Management Police Headquarters to Kitgum as District Police commander, SP. Bwire Moses from Kitgum to Human Resource Management.

SP. Kapere Rogers who has been in the Human Resource Management at Police Headquarters moves to Bunyangabo as District Police Commander, SP. Muhangi Edison from Kasangati moves to Sironko as district police commander.

Kasese gets SP. Bagenda Wilfred as DPC from Sironko,while SP. Isamat Patrick Alberto from Lamwo moves to Human Resource Management at police Headquarters.

ASP Akena Moses from OC station Lira moves to Lamwo as district Police commander.