Banana, Coffee plantation belonging to Rukiga NRM Chair cut down by Unidentified persons

Rukiga – Banana plantation and the coffee garden belonging to a one, James Mugarura the Kamwezi sub-county NRM chairperson in Rukiga district has been cut down by yet unknown People.

Reports indicate that locals have been accusing the Mugarura of helping security in the fight aganist those that have been defying presidential directives and ministry of health guidelines wHich has led to many to be arrested.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, told our reporter today that between the night of 12th and 13th of this Month, a yet to be identified people cut down about a half-acre of banana plantation and coffee garden of Mugarura in Nyakihanga cell Kashekye parish, Kamwezi Sub County.

Maate added that it is suspected that locals did so as punishment to Mugarura for cooperating with security operatives in enforcing the presidential guidelines in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

He added that this is the second time where locals destroy plantations of their leaders where recently, the banana plantation of the Gomborora Internal Security Officer in Kamwezi Sub County was also cut down.

Maate said that the case is registered at Kamwezi police post and once the suspects are arrested, they will be charged with malicious damage.

Maate, however, condemned the people of Kamwezi for not being cooperative in respecting guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Pulkeria Mwine Muhindo the Rukiga RDC has condemned that act saying it’s a cowardish act as they are not going to be intimidsted saying they will make investigations until they get the suspects