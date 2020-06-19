I Have Never Thought of Having Children! Model, Socialite Doreen Kabareebe opens up on Business, Family and Love

I Have Never Thought of Having Children. I Already Having Babies Am Taking Care of and My Joy Is Right There

Doreen Kabareebe is a popular Ugandan Model, Socialite, Business lady and CEO Kabareebe Models for Charity. She returned to the country after years of working in Dubai and FabMc got a one-on-one with Shrewd businesswoman and we talked about so many things

FabMc: Tell me about yourself?

Doreen K: My Name is Doreen Kabareebe.Ceo Kabareebe models for charity & Ceo at DK Branding Coach. I studied from Nkumba University for both my Bachelors and Masters degrees and I do modelling as a part-time job.

I run the charity org and the DK branding Coach Company where I brand people with a vision from scratch. I get to listen to your dream, get to know your strength and then brand you accordingly. This applies to all fields. My friends now call me the branding coach for female entrepreneurs. I love to see my fellow women and every one succeed.

FabMc: How did you get into modeling?

Doreen K: From the time I contested for Miss Nkumba when I was just a fresher and proceeded to contest for Miss Uganda in 2010.I have never looked back. Being a young girl of 18 years at that time I had to push myself to where I wanted to be.Thats courage, right?

FabMc: What do you like about your job?

Doreen K: I love everything about the kind of jobs I do, given the fact that, I am my own boss. I am running the charity org, am running the DK branding coach company, I do the modelling. I love the fact that I am self-employed at this age. Hats something I always wanted in life. I get to make money while seated at home just behind my computer. I conduct my activities online. I just have to use my brain, especially during the branding sessions.

FabMc: What don’t you like about modeling?

Doreen K: Based on our traditional culture. We haven’t received modelling in a positive way yet. Some people have refused to accept the fact that when designers make their outfits, they desire to promote them using models. Models are always judged negatively according to what they showcase. We need to embrace the bikini kind of modelling as well. Many people have the same bodies so when I wear something, another person will look for it from that particular designer.

FabMc: What’s the least money you have worked for?

Doreen K: Well, modelling is something I have and will forever be passionate about. Whenever you are doing something and you always put money first, honestly in most cases you do not succeed in life.

FabMc: What is the most money you have earned as a model?

Doreen K: I will not discuss about that. People should learn to have different sources of income. My Dad (rip) always advised us never to mention how much money you are working for or have worked for because clients are charged differently based on how much energy one will exuberant in their kind of work.

FabMc: How do you explain modeling to the people in your village?

Doreen K: Hahahahaha people in my village are proud of me. I have a dual personality. You might want to ask me about modelling when am wearing a different personality at that moment. Why would I be explaining it to them? I have enjoyed conducted modelling sessions in my village yet though I tend to mentor different young models on a personal basis.

FabMc: What else do you do apart from modeling?

Doreen K: Well am running a charity organization, Kabareebe models for charity where we sell different items customized with our Logo to raise funds to help the needy. Am also conducting activities of the DK branding coach company where I brand people with a vision from scratch.

FabMc: How do you keep away men who hit on you?

Doreen K: I am a very principled person. You don’t just hit on me like that. You must be courageous enough.

FabMc: Do you get attention on the streets? Do you camouflage?

Doreen K: I love being around people. I have a very good character and am a very down to earth person. People end up asking if it’s really me. I just laugh. About camouflaging, I love the way you using symbolism; well I apply a personality that is suitable whenever.

FabMc: If you were not a model what would you be?

Doreen K: I do lots of things. As I advised before. Never depend on a single source of income.

FabMc: Who is your ideal man?

Doreen K: I never expect too much from anyone. Just having a good heart is enough for me. I don’t like people who think life rotates around them.

FabMc: Do you see yourself starting a family?

Doreen K: How do you know? What If am having one already? Those are things that should be kept private.

FabMc: How many children would you wish for?

Doreen K: I have never thought of having children. I am already having babies am taking care of and my joy is right there.

FabMc: What do you do in Dubai?

Doreen K: With my charity organization, we sell our customized items across the globe. So, I go to Dubai and other Countries soliciting for funds through presenting our different company proposals. But before I was working with Marriott international under the front office department. I gained lots of knowledge including the provision of good customer service. My clients can tell.

FabMc: How did you get there?

Doreen K: After getting done with my masters degree, I wanted to explore and get to work like other people however I had my plan on paper. Having invested in what I wanted, I had to return home. I got there thru the Middle East .Passed interviews and went to work with Dunkin Doughnuts’ got to learn how to make all these kinds of coffee however I only worked there for 6 months. I don’t work somewhere and stay there minus being promoted because I always give my best.6 months without promotion; I resign and take my expertise somewhere else

FabMc: What do you like about Dubai?

Doreen K: The fact that it comprises of all Nationalities. I derived the idea of selling my charity items across the globe from there and am glad people of different nationalities were all so supportive. They’re lots of good people out there with a heart to help others. Honestly, this is where the real-life is.

FabMc: What don’t you like?

Doreen K: The fact that they do not offer citizenship and lots of other things I won’t mention but it’s a business world made of 7 states and comprised of different nationalities. If you have a business mind, it could be the place for you.

FabMc: What gets you in a man?

Doreen K: Character and of course a man must smell good.

FabMc: How do you spend your day in this lockdown now that you can’t work?

Doreen K: Mukwano, Am working even amid the lockdown. I conduct my company activities online. I have my office at home. The reason I told you that you shouldn’t depend on a single source of income.

FabMc: Before I let you go tell me something weird about you that people don’t know about and please don’t say you don’t have because you will be lying.

Doreen K: Am a very principled person. I don’t answer stupid questions.

FabMc: Your last remarks to your fans out there

Doreen K: Please be positive in life. When you are positive, no word said against you will ever affect you. Life is short and no one is perfect. The time you waste being negative about others could use that time to be productive.