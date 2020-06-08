SOMBRE MOOD: Kabale NGO boss, wife laid to rest

Rukungiri – There was a sombre mood in Ruhinda Rujumbura county Rukungiri on Sunday at the burial of Hillary Namanya the programs director of Rukundo international a local NGO in kabale and his wife Barbra Natukunda the academic registrar of African International Christian Ministry vocational school (AICM) who perished in a road accident along the kabale – Kisoro road on Friday.

The two were going to Kisoro accompanying Racheal Guhirwa who was to have a scientific wedding with Nelson Yumvirusaba of Gisha village, Chahafi parish Murora sub-county in Kisoro district as they were travelling in motor vehicle Registration number UAG 044M Mark II but, on reaching Kagano along Kabale -Kisoro road the vehicle lost control and veered off the road killing the two occupants instantly as it rolled in the valley Guhirwa the bride who was injured seriously and was rushed to St Francis Hospital Mutolere but was later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Rev.Fr. Ignatius Arinaitwe of St. Peter’s cathedral in Kisoro, one of the eye witness when the accident happened, told mourners that they were not over speeding as the police revealed.

That the vehicle rolled down as he saw it when they got there to rescue them they found the two were already dead as Guhirwa was still alive they had to rush her to the hospital.

Medard Kiconco Bamwoya said their death was so tragic as Namanya was a person that like helping the people in need as the NGO that he was working in was helping many people as well his wife Natukunda was a good choir leader of the Runyankole -Rukiga at All Saints church in Kabale municipality.

At the burial was the Kabale LCV Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Rujumbura county MP Fred Tuhirirwe To who said that even though the mourners defied the ministry of health guidelines of 10 people but they had face masks.

Turyamuhweza asked goverment to put more road guards along the kabale – kisoro road being that it has sharp corners and it’s hilly to avoid cars from rolling down .

The couple is survived with two children boys aged 7 and 4 years.