South Sudan leaders Strike deal on allocation of states

JUBA- President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his first deputy Dr. Riek Machar, on Wednesday have struck a deal on the allocation of the 10 states, to end a three-month stalemate in South Sudan.

Sudan Tribune news agency quotes Presidential Affairs Ministers, Nhial Deng Nhial announcing in a statement released on Wednesday 17th June 2020, that the two leaders reached an agreement during a second meeting after the first, on Saturday 14 June, to discuss the deadlock.

The Wednesday agreement offers SPLM-in government (IG) to nominate Governors for six states, SPLM-in opposition (IO) takes three states and SSOA gets a slot for one state governor.

In the deal, President Kiir’s party takes Northern Bahr El Ghazal State, Warrap State, Lakes State, Eastern Equatoria State, Central Equatoria State and Unity State.

Meanwhile, First Vice President, Riek Machar’s group goes with Western Bahr El Ghazal State, Western Equatoria State and Upper Nile State.

Jonglei State which was initially allocated to SPLM-IO in May, decision now goes to SSOA.

Observers had said that an agreement on the allocation of states would take some weeks, without any predicting that it would be so easy to conclude.

First, many signatories were hostile to the demand of SPLM-IG for six states, explaining that arithmetically, President Kiir’s party could only take five states but the debate ended when the OPP ceded its seat to the ruling party.

Wednesday’s agreement did not mention the dispute over the three Administrative Areas of Abyei, Ruweng, and Greater Pibor which are rejected by the SPLM-IO.

However, Nhial said that matters pertaining to the composition of the Executive and Legislature in the states shall be discussed and agreed at a later date.

Last May, Machar rejected the allocation of his homeland the Upper Nile State to the SSOA, stressing that the prominence of the peace parties in each state must influence the choice of the states.

He also stressed that parties take the decision on the power-sharing at the level of states and local governments by consensus and referred the dispute to the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).