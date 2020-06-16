South Sudan rebel leader Killed in Lakes State

JUBA- South Sudanese army reports killing a leader of a newly formed rebel group, the “7th October Movement”, in the Lakes State.

Spokesperson of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), Maj Gen (PSC) Lul Ruai Koang said a former political detainee, Kerbino Agok Wol announced on 5 June, the formation of a new armed opposition group saying that the “corrupt elite” was the root cause of the political crisis in the country.

Wol was killed at Ayen Mayar village, Rumbek East County, Lakes State on Sunday 14th June.

He “was killed along with three fighters, local youth leader (Monydiar Maker Mangar) who hosted him, Son of youth leader was killed, (while) his wife and 2nd son sustained gunshot wounds,” Koang said on Monday.

“The injured are receiving treatment at Rumbek hospital,” he added.

Asked about the circumstances of the killing, the SSPDF said they had received intelligence that provided justifiable reasons to launch pre-emptive offensive operations, without elaborating about the nature of these reasons.

“SSPDF had succeeded in containing a rebellion at infancy,” he further said.

Sudan Tribune news agency reported receiving photos showing Kerbino’s body on the ground surrounded by soldiers. He was wounded by a bullet on his left cheek.

Born in 1982, he joined the SPLA at the age of twelve, becoming a member of the “Red Army,” a contingent of child soldiers, after the arrival of his family to a refugees camp in Ethiopia.

Wol had been detained on 27 April 2018 without charge and incarcerated at the Blue House in Juba.

After the riot of 7 October 2018, he had been imprisoned for 10 years for taking part in the organized insurrection by the inmates of the detention facility.

President Kiir, however, pardoned him and he was released on 3 January 2020, as part of the government commitment to create a conducive environment for peace implementation.