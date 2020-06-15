Soldiers gang rape 14-year-old girl in South Sudan

Las Payam – Three government soldiers allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl last week, in Lata village of Lasu Payam in Yei River County, Central Equatoria state of South Sudan.

According to Radio Tamazuj, the administrator of the defunct Yei River State, Felix Amule, on Thursday, said local community leaders and the girl’s family, on 9th June 2020, reported the incident to his office.

“Some of our unprofessional soldiers from Lasu went into the community and caused a lot of harassment, including gang-raping a 14-year-old girl. This message came to my office and the act was condemned by the girl’s relatives, paramount chief and the Member of Parliament for Lasu when we met,” he explained.

Amule revealed that one of the suspects has been arrested and would be arraigned before the military court.

“We shared this with the brigade commander of [the defunct] Yei River State and one culprit, out of the three, has been arrested while the other two are being searched. At the end of the day, they will all be brought to the military barracks as we wait for the court martial to take place as soon as possible,” he said.

The local official appeals to the national government to constitute a military court in Yei and appoint a judge to try sexual offense cases.

“We have for a long period of time advocated for a military court judge to be brought and based in Yei because we have registered over 47 cases of atrocities committed by some of our soldiers. I believe this is not a good thing because it is within the mandate to protect people and their properties,” he stressed.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) expresses concern about rising cases of rape and sexual violence against women and girls, and destruction of property in Central Equatoria state.

South Sudan laws provide for protection of women and girls from sexual abuse, exploitation and gender-based violence, including rape, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.