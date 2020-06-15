Tamale Mirundi leaves NBS Tv

Kampala – Known for his unapologetic deliberations, Tamale Mirundi has called off his weekly one on one political show programme on Kamwokya based NBS TV.

Reports reaching RedPepper Digital indicated that Mirundi’s exit takes effect on Tuesday, June 16.

Tamale had built a legacy for featuring on prominent Radio and Television programmes where he regularly spins propaganda whilst poking an alleged ‘Mafia’

Mirundi’s quitting has been confirmed by one of his son, Josewph Tamale Mirundi Jr. who on Monday, June 15 evening posted on his Facebook saying, “My father

Tamale Mirundi has left NBS. His usual program “one on one” will not be taking place with effect from tomorrow… We shall be notifying you in case of any changes.. thank u”.

NExtMedia services is yet to issue statement on the latest developments at the Kamokya based television.

Often hosted by UJA president, Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, One-on-one is a leading programme on NBS Tv that presents an entire dimension of Uganda’s political landscape- thanks to Mirundi’s provocative statements.

