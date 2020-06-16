Tourism stakeholders decry killing of Rafiki Alpha-male Silverback Gorilla

Kabale – Tourism stakeholders in the Kigezi sub-region are concerned over the recent killing of the renown silverback mountain gorilla named Rafiki in Bwindi Impenetrable National park.

Conservationists have come out to account the loss that the tourism sector in Uganda is going to incur asking the tougher actions be taken aganist the perpetrators to act as a deterrent to similar acts.

Christopher Ngabirano disclosed that it is unfortunate that the locals are attacking the Gorillas with in their habitat. Ngabirano wants tougher action to be taken to discourage the loss of wildlife to poaching.

David Bakeine the managing director at Ecotravel Uganda says that Uganda’s tourism heavily relies on wildlife especially the rare mountain Gorillas adding that poaching them is very dangerous since they are already endangered.

Isaac Anyijukiire another tour operator says that the poachers deserve no mercy and should by dealt with. He says that poaching is barbaric and must stop if Uganda is to continue attracting visitors and referred to as the pearl of Africa.

Eng. Ivan Batuma, the chairperson of the Kigezi Tourism Cluster, also the board member of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has said the Rafiki’s family was earning Uganda approximately Shs 18 million per day.

He says that as every tourist who wants to see the gorilla pays 600 USD and allow eight people to see them per day on each particular family. So that around 4,800 USD which is around Shs18 million per day. that’s a lot.

He also says that what has happened the Rafiki’s family could disperse, now that the head was no more which would be a huge loss to the country.

Herbert Byaruhanga, the Director of Bird Uganda Safaris has condemned the killing, saying it was unfortunate considering the fact that the killers are neighbors of the gorillas who know their importance.

However, Byaruhanga said it’s an eye opener to the tourism stakeholders and other conservationists.

Uganda earned $1.6 billion from the tourism sector in the 2018/2019 financial year, making the sector the country’s leading foreign currency earner for the fifth year in a row.

There are at least 19 gorilla families in the Bwindi National Park which was named as UNESCO world heritage site as it covers a 320-sq-km patch of dense tropical forest that is home to primates, elephants, antelopes and other wildlife.

Tourists are however mostly drawn to the park by its estimated 400 mountain gorillas – roughly half the world’s population.

Felix Byamukama, Evarist Bampabenda, Valence Museveni and Yonasi Mubangisi all residents of Murole village in Kisoro District were arrested in connection with the killing of one the world’s endangered species.

Byamukama, one of the suspects confessed to have speared Rafiki while he was hunting for a wild pig.