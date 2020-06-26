Two drown as Canoe Capsizes on Lake Bunyonyi

Kabale – Two teenagers on Tuesday, June 23, and two others survived when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bunyonyi.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson confirms this and says that the incident happened on Tuesday at around 5.40 pm on lake Bunyonyi in Karambo village Ikamiro parish Muko sub-county Rubanda district,

Ninsima Moreen, 15, student of Creamland high school Kabale, resident of Karambo village (daughter to Deus Asiimwe a Catechist of Karambo Roman Catholic Church) and Kakuru Edivance, 15, a pupil of Kyenyi primary school (daughter to Singura Michael of Kyafurwe village Kyenyi parish Muko sub-county) drowned and died instantly.

Ndyomugabe Robert, 18, student of Creamland High school, (son to Byereta Augustine of Karambo village, Ikamiro parish Muko s/c) and Akampurira Milvil, 12, Karambo primary school (son of Deus Asimwe Karambo village Ikamiro parish Muko sub-county) survived as a result of swimming.

“These people (victims) were using a local canoe near Karambo landing site and it capsized. The cause is not yet established but they didn’t have safely gears like life jackets,” Maate said.

Maate says that the body of Kakuru Edivance has been retrieved by local divers after was seen floating on the water moments later and the body of the second victim Ninsima Moreen a student of Cream land high school Kabale has this morning also been sighted floating on water and retrieved.