Two SACCO Bosses Arrested as forensic Audit unearths UGX411M loss

Mbarara – The Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two officials from Mwizi SACCO in Rwampara district.

The unit led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema on June 20 arrested two officers on charges of allegedly misusing UGX411m from the SACCO.

According to the information, the two arrested officers are Evarist Mujuni, the Chairperson Board and Evans Kabombo – the chairperson Supervisory Committee.

The arrest of the two embattled officers followed whistleblowers’ who called upon the Anti-Corruption Unit to intervene in the SACCOs matters after suspecting some issues of mismanagement the funds.

Nazarious Tugumisirize one of the whistleblowers said the Anti Corruption Unit intervened, did a forensic audit that lasted for 81 days and found out that the SACCO had made a loss of UGX411m.

Tugumisirize said that this is not the first time the two have been arrested on charges of misusing the funds but they were arrested last year and taken to Kireka after they were accused of swindling funds.

“No this is not the first time these thugs are arrested last year they arrested and taken in detention at Kireka but were later granted bail by the court ” Tugumisirize.