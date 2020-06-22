COVID-19 Recoveries rise to 631 as Uganda records 4 new cases, grappling with 744 Infections

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Monday, June 22, confirmed four (4) new Coronavirus infection cases from samples tested on Sunday, increasing the total count to 774.

The Ministry of Health announced that the 4 new cases were confirmed from the 2,224 samples tested on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, two of the four cases were from the 1,600 samples tested from points of entry while the other two were among the 624 samples from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

“Currently, there are 256 active cases in admission, 143 are Ugandans while 113 are foreigners,’’ the ministry reported

The total confirmed cases are now 744. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived through the different entry points; one from South Sudan via Elegu and the other arrived from Kenya via Malaba border.

There were no cases recorded from contacts and alerts in Monday’s report, however, Kyotera and Amuru Districts continue to record the highest of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Uganda compared to other regions.

The Ministry also announced that recoveries have risen to 631

The Ministry added saying that a total of 14 foreign truck drivers tested positive for the Corona Virus including; Nine Kenyans, three Tanzanians,1Burundian and 1 Rwandan who were returned to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count..

Whereas Uganda has up to date not recorded any Covid-19 related deaths, the Minister of Health Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng warned Ugandans on Sunday while addressing the country on Covid-19 related issues, that the country is most likely to enter into the deadly stage four of the Coronavirus and this is due to the carelessness Ugandans have exhibited towards the set guidelines.

The president of Uganda H.E Kaguta Yoweri Museveni is set to address the nation today at 8pm on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.