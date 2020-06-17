UPDF Soldier Arrested for Alleged Defilement

Kabale – Police in Kabale has arrested a 23 years old Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) soldier for allegedly defiling a 16-years-old girl.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson identifies him as RA/242371 Pte Onesmus Munanura attached to 5th division but undergoing a refresher course in Ruhengyere Kiruhura district was on Wednesday morning at around 9 am at Highland hotel in Kabale municipality found ready handed with a 16 years old girl whom he had been with for the last three days since Sunday.

Maate revealed that Pte. Munanura is a resident of Kakatunda village Bukinda ward Muhanga town council Rukiga district and left Kiruhura on pass last Friday, June 12.

He says that it is alleged that the girl who is a resident of Kiyora village Mwendo Parish, Kitumba sub-county in Kabale district, went missing from her home on Sunday, they traced in vein until on Wednesday morning when were found in Kabale township.

Also read

Maate says that Munanura is currently being held at kabale police station as Inquiries are underway and the case is registered at Kabale station under file CRB 596/2020.