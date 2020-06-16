UPDF Soldier Drowns Mysteriously amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Deceased: Staff Sgt. Kayembe Justus.

Maracha – Residents of Worogbo village, Pabura Parish in Nyadri Sub County of Maracha district, dawned to a black Monday 15th 2020, gripped with the sudden death of one of their sons by drowning, in a river.

UPDF officer, RA/072302 staff Sergeant, Kayembe Justus, attached to 37 Anti-aircraft regiment, 4th Infantry Division, based in Gulu, met his demise at home due to COVID-19 lockdown, in the country.

On the fateful day, which happened to be his last, St. Sgt. Kayembe had gone to check on a piece of land across a river where he planned to plant sweet potatoes but delayed to return home till late at around 9:00 Pm due to heavy rain that overfilled the valley.

According to the area LC 1 chairperson, Ombata Luigi, the deceased attempted to cross the flooded river but with fate, he slipped off a rock bed beneath the water and drowned.

The body of the deceased was found in the river following a search mounted on Monday morning after his wife reported him missing from home.

Late Sgt. Kayembe, who joint military service in 1987, had come home on two weeks request in March, this year. He again requested for an addition of a week which ended with beginning of annual leave he had earlier applied for.

The end of the one month leave also coincided with the ongoing lockdown, prolonging the return of Sgt. Kayembe to his work station in Gulu, until meeting his last, by drowning in a river.

Born of 1969, Sgt. Kayembe joined army at the age of 18 years and served in various places in the country.

Before his death, Sgt. Kayembe served in Jinja, Karuma, and Gulu. He is survived by two children and a widow.