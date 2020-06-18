Very single! Budding Media personality Caroline Marcah opens up about Career, Dating

Caroline Marcah is Professional Actress, TV & Radio Presenter, Vocalist, Poetry Writer and Performer, Motivational Speaker.

So, FabMC got a chance of having a one on one with her and shared so many things.

FabMc: Briefly tell me about yourself

CarolineMarcah: I am Caroline Mirembe Mahoro Nyiramategeko. On-screen am CarolineMarcah (Marcah is from Mahoro+Caroline) born 10th March 1996

I am a TV and Radio show host, events and Party Mc, Actress, Poetry writer and performer.

Currently pursuing a diploma of Journalism and Mass Communication at UMCAT School of journalism. And twice a year, I volunteer for guidance and counselling for girls in remote areas. A mother of one and more to come.

FabMc: Who is your inspiration?

CarolineMarcah: For starters, my inspiration was always my dad, he was one of those people who didn’t believe in arts as a responsible profession and he always wanted me to be a lawyer. Then immediately after my form 6 I grabbed a stage play character at the National Theatre to kickstart my career.

Two years later, I was on national television and then my dad was proud of me. My other inspiration is my son, every day I work harder to see to it that he shall always be proud to have an A-class lady for a mother.

FabMc: What is the best or worst purchase you have made recently?

CarolineMarcah: My best purchase was a watch I got myself on my 24th birthday this year, it’s a CORUM watch n it goes for 420$ shipping costs inclusive. I looove watches. My worst purchase was a pair of boots I bought from a friend’s shop downtown, they were 250k but I wore them once n on washing the skin was peeling off. up to now, I feel so cheated kale.

FabMc: What is your favourite daily attire?

CarolineMarcah: I love myself some damage jeans and a T-shirt or a loose blouse with boots or else I go for a fitting dress (above the knee of course) with a denim jacket and slippers or snickers and am good to go.

FabMc: So my dear are you single? If yes describe to us your ideal man.

CarolineMarcah: Am seeing someone though it’s not official yet so I can say am still “very” single. My “ideal man” must be God-fearing, he has to fall in love with the Caroline behind the camera not the one we see on the screen, should be outgoing because I am very adventurous, his gross income must be higher than mine and he must be a giver munange I don’t like stingy men.

FabMc: Would you date a fan?

Caroline Marcah: With love, nothing is impossible my dear, you can never say never. Though I wouldn’t have that on my wish list because a fan sees you for the image you portray to the public, that’s what fans fall for not the real you… so for me, it’s a no go area.

FabMc: Ever been in a love with two people at once, do you think it’s wrong?

CarolineMarcah: Yes, I have been in love with two people at the same time, it’s the most confusing feeling anyone can ever have hahaha

I don’t think it’s wrong because it’s natural, what makes it wrong is when you take too long to decide hence leaving one of the two suitors badly damaged after u decide years or months after. Two to three months is enough for you to decide who your headache will be so that you start taking your pain killers in time hahaha kidding but you get my point though.

FabMc: What are some of the things that sound as compliments but are actually insults to you.

CarolineMarcah: I’ve met a few people who call me a loud mouth because I do a gossip show, I learned that to them it means I run any story even if it’s about my friend in the industry, to them it’s applause for my brevity, to me it sounds like an insult…

Also, men have a tendency of commenting about how certain attire brings out my body parts, hhhhmmm I don’t like those comments from any man if we ain’t dating.

FabMc: How do you spend your free time?

CarolineMarcah: My free time is either in bed with my son watching animations, he loves them.

Or with very few friends who are as crazy as I am that is at the beach or on a random road trip…If am alone, I go for a massage and sauna with nonstop music the whole time.

FabMc: You are pretty and young meaning you have a lot of male fans, share with us an unforgettable experience with a fan

CarolineMarcah: So I had a male fan who brought me cake and chocolate at my workplace, I blushed as he told me about his best episodes of my show, and I thanked him with a hug which was his wish.

Before leaving he told me his wife loves me too so he requested for my number so that he calls me when he gets home and I greet his family. I gladly gave it to him and that evening on the show I sent them greetings since I was sure they were watching.

I didn’t get a call from the family that night, a day later, this guy called me and asked me if I had lunch, he said he was bringing me lunch and I politely rejected the offer and told him I had had lunch.

He called back almost every after an hour from then asking what I was doing, with whom, why I wore which dress, on which show… why I was smiling at which male artist on a certain interview eehhh I blocked him after two days, and hours later he came looking for me demanding for a reason as to why I had blocked him…

hehe, I made sure to tell him that I was engaged soon to be married and that I wasn’t interested in any of his proposals… he got furious but left after I threatened to call security on him. He called me using a different number and my boyfriend by then picked up, that’s the last I heard from him.

FabMc: Would you date an older man or sleep with a fellow lady for fame and money

CarolineMarcah: I love good things, that’s for sure. But I would never sleep with someone that i am not in love with. So the fact that I am straight puts out the fellow lady option, and judging by my details for my ideal man, any random older man is out too.

For money and fame, I work hard and am always on the lookout for something new that attracts money in a way am proud to say in public.

FabMc: Where do you see yourself in five years?

CarolineMarcah: In the next 5years I shall be a woman that the current me looks up to and struggles to become. I hope to have shows of my own, on TV, Radio and YouTube with the aim of changing at least 20lives every week without waiting for any good Samaritans to contribute to a social cause. Also I shall either be married with another child or I will be catching more flights than feelings. Only God knows.

FabMc: Share an experience you had in dealing with a difficult person and how you handled the situation.

CarolineMarcah: Well……. I had a serious problem with one of my closest friends. I used to spend lots of time with her until I got my TV job and then my life changed, I had less time to chill, the hangout places were more selective and the circles too changed a bit so fast that she felt she couldn’t keep up. I did my best to explain it to her, i tried my best to keep in touch and involve her in my new life. But in the end, I had to choose between fighting for our friendship and my future well being. And in the end, I let her be, my arms are always open when she needs me, but I have dreams to chase too just like anybody else. I learnt to let go.

FabMc: Share an effective method you have used to describe points of interest to groups.

CarolineMarcah: Practical. I always explain using personal experiences, practical evidence and of these two don’t convince you, and then I go ahead and indulge myself in what the topic is.

My view is, do it first, be confident that it will work and when it works, the rest will join in without an invitation. God can never let you down if you trust him.

FabMc: Before I let you go tell me something weird about you that people don’t know about and please don’t say you don’t have because you will be lying

CarolineMarcah: Hahaha something weird… wooowww, Well I sometimes isolate myself completely from everyone, family-inclusive, and in that time, I either listen to sad music (if I was recently hurt by someone) or to very good old music if am just happy…

I don’t pick calls or respond to texts. It’s just me and my playlist. This can take a whole day or two and I usually get a scolding afterwards but everyone around me says it’s weird, I don’t think it is caused after that session I always feel rejuvenated.

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well

CarolineMarcah: To the readers, Thanks for taking a minute of your precious time to read this, I hope u laughed at some point, related at a scenario and maybe picked a leaf to help you someday someway.

To my Fans, only the good Lord knows how to repay you for your kindness and support, you’re a priority reason as to why I keep reaching greater heights every other day. Team Caroline Marcah, you became family, let’s strive for excellence.

And lastly to the publishers,

Great thanks for this opportunity to feature my crazy self. The work you do is amazing, a story told is a lesson learnt and you people make that possible. Thanks again.