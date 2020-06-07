Adjumani, Moyo Districts on the Spot for Illicit Logging as World Marks Environment week

Mr. William Amanzuru receiving 2019 award for sacrificing his life, amidst threats, to defend Zoka forest

ADJUMANI, MOYO DISTRICTS ON FOCUS OVER ILLICIT LOGGING AS WORLD MARKS ENVIRONMENT WEEK.

Moyo – Uganda joins the globe to mark World Environment Day, with Chapter Four Uganda, a rights organization, casting its focus on threats to defenders of environment in Moyo and Adjumani districts.

On launching the commemoration of the environment week, starting June 5, Chapter Four Uganda issues statement, threatening to take legal action against leaders in the two districts of West Nile region, for persistent harassment of individuals protecting the environment.

Group Four Uganda singles out office of Moyo Resident District Commissioner among institutions implicated in illegal logging and mistreatment of environmental defenders.

Moyo Resident District Commissioner, Bob William Labeja.

“They (illegal loggers, charcoal dealers and RDC of Moyo) are intimidating and threatening to arrest any member in the team of Friends of Zoka, We are studying the incidents and will take appropriate legal action where necessary,” the rights body threatens.

The group calls on the leaders to desist from harassment of environmental defenders and instead offer support to them.

“We urge local authorities in Moyo and Adjumani districts to stop targeting environmental defenders. They should support their selfless work aimed at protecting our environment and protect defenders from the reprisal attacks. They should also implement necessary reforms and take meaningful action to end illegal logging and charcoal trade in West Nile region,” Chapter Four Uganda warns in a press statement.

Mr. Amanzuru William Leslie, the team leader of Friends of ZOKA, is one of the individuals facing threats to his life for taking part in criticising illegal logging in the region.

On May 25, 2020, Daily Monitor’s Correspondent, Icheta Scovia was assaulted by local authorities while reporting on illegal logging in Moyo district.

A Local Council Chairperson allegedly grabbed the phone of the Journalist and attempted to break it but failed. He then ordered the reporter to delete the photos.

“Why does he want to delete pictures? If you know you’re right, why worry about the pictures?” Chapter queries.

Environmental rights defender William Amanzuru from Adjumani was named the winner of the European Union’s Human Rights Defenders Award 2019 winner.

The award, which was presented during a ceremony, on 6th May 2019 at the residence of the Norwegian Ambassador in Kampala, is given annually by the European Union and Norway to recognise an outstanding contribution by a human rights defender in Uganda.

One of the trucks loaded with logs that landed Monitor Newspaper journalists in trouble with illicit cross border dealers in Moyo district.

William Amanzuru was chosen as the winner because of his courageous defence of environmental rights in his local area, including speaking out against destruction of the Zoka Forest, the only natural rainforest in Adjumani District in North West Uganda.

Zoka Forest has been targeted by illegal logging, which reduces biodiversity and increases the chances of landslides, making it harder for local communities to farm and sustain their livelihoods.

Because of his work to expose the powerful individuals behind the illicit activities, Mr. Amanzuru has faced threats, surveillance and intimidation.

Amanzuru’s family has also been targeted as a consequence of his activities.

It is hoped that the award increases awareness of the importance of protecting natural habitats for future generations and also the need to ensure human rights defenders like William are protected.

Mr. William Amanzuru is the founder of Friends of Zoka, an organisation campaigning for an end to illegal logging in Zoka Forest.

Since learning more about the reality and effects of climate change, Mr. Amanzuru has made it his mission to combat illegal logging in Zoka Forest, in the process exposing the connections between illegal activities in his local area and systems of corruption that feed into the illicit global lumber trade.

Despite threats and intimidation against him, William has continued his activism. Through Friends of Zoka, he has also been involved in reforestation efforts and contributing to documentaries and other efforts to expose the illegal practices damaging his local community.

Mr. William Amanzuru was chosen as the 2019 winner following a thorough review and shortlisting process involving a panel comprised of representatives of the EU Delegation, EU Member States and Norway.

The award ceremony was attended by European Ambassadors, civil society leaders and human rights defenders, including several former winners of the EU Human Right Defender award.

According to Chapter Four Uganda, the World Environment Day, is to recognize environmental human rights defenders across the country who are raising awareness about crucial issues such as illegal logging and charcoal trade to protect our environment – often at great personal risk.