WorldXpress’ Kasirivu bows to pressure, calls truce with MP Tusiime as tension escalates

Mbarara – The stand-off between Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime and James Kasirivu of Endyigito Radio is coming to an end.

This is after Kasirivu, a renown radio personality,y bow to pressure mounted on him by MP Tusiime for past one month

It all started when Kasirivu on his daily word express program attacked Tusiime calling him a ‘loss; to the people of Mbarara who elected him to 11th parliament.

According to the information, Kasirivu used his platform to attack Tusiime for four days that he has done nothing for the people of Mbarara municipality.

The information reaching this website also indicated that Kasirivu called Tusiime to defend himself on the accusations but never picked his phone calls.

However, this never went well with the Mbarara big-shot Tusiime who drugged the embattled Kasirivu to the Uganda Communications Commission and petitioned the Minister in charge of ICT Judith Nabakooba and Attorney General with an aim of suing the government for failing to regulate the radio station.

The issue between Tusiime and Kasirivu has been one of the contagious issues in Mbarara town and in most towns in the western region.

When contacted MP Tusiime said that he tried to contact the owner of the radio station one Nuru Byamukama who never gave him any attention before calling the station manager one Bonny but there was no effort to stop Kasirivu from attacking Tusiime.

“In doing all these I wanted to sue the government for the failure to regulate some of these radio stations because it is so unfortunate that someone can go to radio to tarnish my name,” said Tusiime.

Tusiime said that after petitioning the relevant authorities both the program and presenter were suspended.

This forced the embattled Kasirivu to used his friend’s members of parliament who can reach out to Tusiime with a hope of getting a pardon from the Mbarara MP.

Tusiime informed them that before he pardons Kasirivu he should do three things which include using all the national media houses that have wide range readers, letting an apology letter and going back to the some radio station he used to abuse him and retrieve the massage.

“Am a man of principles i want Kasirivu to use these national pepers who have a wide range of readers to retrieve the massage so that people can know who was in wrong” said Tusiime.

This forced Kasirivu to write an apology letter to Mp Tusiime with a hope to be forgiven waiting to do the two remaining items.

But Kasirivu on several occasions is hard saying that he has started working on a radio far way back in 1998 and that he has all it takes to have good content for his listeners.

Kasirivu said that these are waves of politics and political wars that are going on in Mbarara municipality.