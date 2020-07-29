Kabale OC Augustine Nakitari bows out, calls for honourable retirement

Kampala – Public servants have been urged to serve diligently and prepare to exit public service honorably.

This was made on Tuesday July 28 by the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson Elly Maate at function to bid farewell to the Kabale Police OC Augustine Nakitari who retired from the force.

It was held at Kabale central police station

“It’s very good to retire honorably. We have most of our colleagues who have gone through prison, we have those who are sickly out of negligence, because of their lifestyle, there are those who deserted the force, those who aren’t committed…but our officer has been a committed servant” Maate said.

ASP Nakitari, who served the police force for 42 years, urged his successor to work along with the local people if he’s to succeed in the police.

“I urge you to cooperate with the Wanainchi if you want to beat all the challenges. That’s how I managed to be in the force for 42 years,” Nakitari said.

The office was handed over to Mohammed Kiwalyanga as the new officer in charge of Kabale police station.

The Kabale District Police Commander Brian Ampeire lauded Nakitari as an elder and advisor who mentored many police officers in the country.

The police and community members as a farewell package rewarded the outgoing officer with UGX1.5 million.