CORONAVIRUS: Uganda Records first COVID-19 death

Kampala – Uganda has registered its first COVID-19 death, a health minister has revealed.

Health State Minister Joyce Moriku confirmed that the case is of a 34-year-old female who died on Tuesday in Mbale city.

“Uganda has registered one death due to Coronavirus. This is a 34-year-old female. We caution Ugandans that Coronavirus is real,” the minister said.

“People should take preventive measures seriously; hand washing, social distancing and use of face mask,” she added.

The Ministry of Health was investigating the death of a 34-year-old female who died in Mbale on Tuesday after presenting with symptoms of COVID-19.

“Upon admission, she presented with COVID-19 related symptoms including; fever, headache, and difficulty in breathing,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the deceased is a Kenyan national who was married to a Ugandan.

Latest Posts

Uganda has recorded slightly over 1,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19