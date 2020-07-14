COVID-19 Cases Rise to 1,040 As 11 Test Positive

Health workers dressed in protective suits at the Coronavirus isolation ward

Kampala – Eleven (11) people have tested positive for Covid-19 from samples tested on Monday, July 13, 2020 which brings the total count to 1,040.

The confirmed cases are both Ugandans and Foreigners.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Eleven new cases were confirmed from the 2,575 samples tested on Monday July, 13.

Of the Eleven (11) new cases Eight (8) are truck drivers who arrived through the different entry points while the other two are contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases.

Regarding Truck drivers Six (6) arrived from Kenya via Malaba point of entry ,one (1) arrived from Democratic Republic of Congo via Padea in Zombo District and the other one (1) arrived from South Sudan via the Elegu border.

The other two (2) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases from Hoima ,Kyotera and one (1) is a Ugandan National who arrived from South Africa.

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: File)

Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa the Director General Health Services said that a total of Twenty seven (27) foreign truck drivers tested positive for the Corona Virus including; Twenty Three(23) Kenyans, two (2)Tanzanians and two(2) Congolese who were returned to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truck drivers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added to the country’s official case count.

The Ministry has so far tested 230,680 people for the virus and 1,040 have tested positive.

Uganda remains among the lucky African countries that have not recorded any Coronavirus related deaths with a record of 984 recoveries who are both Ugandan nationals and foreigners.