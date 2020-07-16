CRIME: Juvenile Arrested for Murder of 5-year-old Girl

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate

Kisoro – Police in Kisoro have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, confirms the incident and identified the suspected juvenile as Manzi Innocent, a resident of Kanyampiriko village in Bunagana Parish in Muramba Sub County in Kisoro District and the deceased as Dusingize Miracle, a daughter of Bafakurera Charles and Ntirenganya Meridah from a nearby Kibaya village.

It is reported that trouble as Dusingize on July 14 had a quarrel with Nyiramutuzo Doreen, an elder sister to the deceased who referred to him as a village thief.

This did not go well with Manzi who is alleged to have mobilised his friends who followed Nyiramutuzo Doreen at home and they started throwing stones.

During this scuffle, the main suspect, Manzi, threw a stone that hit the deceased on the forehead prompting her to bleed profusely.

On realising that her child had been hit with a stone on the head and was bleeding, Ntirenganya Meridah rushed Miracle to a nearby clinic and later referred to Mutolere Hospital, but unfortunately, she died on the way.

Maate said that the Police visited the scene where the deceased was hit from and documented a report.

He also said that the Police are in the process of arresting the 5 juveniles who joined Manzi to attack Nyiramutuzo Doreen.

The police have gathered all their particulars. A case of murder was registered at Kisoro District Police Station under reference number CRB 430/2020 to help in investigations.