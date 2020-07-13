Deliver 7% in 17 Years! Energy Minister Goes Bare-knuckles, Calls for Resignation of REA Management

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Mary Goretti Kitutu

Kampala – The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Mary Goretti Kitutu has asked the managers of the Rural Electrification Agency to resign.

The distressed Energy Minister went bare knuckles on REA for allegedly failing to deliver power to rural Ugandans.

While visiting the Karuma Fall Dam in Kiryandongo on Friday, July 10, Hon, Kitutu blamed the agency of only delivering 7 percent Electricity coverage to rural communities in the 17 years since the agency was established.

We have Ugandans who are not accessing power. You cannot say for seventeen (17) years you delivered 7% only! I’d rather swallow the pin and resign,” said Kitutu

“You have cover 7% of the Rural Electrification where over 80% of Ugandans live, Afghanistan which is at war lies at 99% electrification. Even Kenya that buys from us stands at 79%,” Hon. Kitutu argues to create case.

The current Electricity coverage statistics indicate that 28% of Uganda’s population is on the power grid.

Credit: NTV Uganda

Established in 2003, REA was set to add 26 percent of Rural population on the power grid by 2022. However, only 7 percent has been added by 2020.

Minister Kitutu equally moved for the fast completion of the Karuma Electricity Dam to expedite the electrification efforts as well as requests from potential countries.

The Project is near completion with about 4 percent left and scheduled to end in December 2020. I, therefore, urge all parties and stakeholders to ensure we hit the target latest December,” MInister Kitutu said.

Energy Minister revealed that Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had written to the government expressing interest to buy Power from Uganda. And a transmission was being set up for South Sudan as well.

When completed, Karuma Dam is set to produce 650 MW of power rising the total of 2,000MW.

The Energy sector remain key in steering Uganda’s industrialization and foster production and employment.