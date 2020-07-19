FDC Founding Member Jack Sabiiti Bows out of Elective Politics

Veteran Politician, Jack Sabiiti

Kabale – Jack Sabiiti, the former Rukiga county MP, has affirmed his exit and decision to quit elective politics for the young people he has groomed.

Sabiti says that has been in politics since 1980 as now was the time for him to quit and leave young people to take it leadership positions

“I believes when one gets old, they are worn out and that a good leader grooms other people. There are a lot of youth in rukiga who are Graduates who are from FDC, NRM and independents who I have helped them in education; grooming them into good leaders.” said Sabiiti

“I will not stand in the coming elections. Those that were scared of me or wanted to defeat me be calm, am not coming. I want to rest so that others take over I have groomed alot I need now to go and do other things”. Sabiti said.

Sabiti said this on Saturday while speaking in a political program “orukiiko” at Kabale based voice of Kigezi FM.

He said that now he is to concentrate on his party FDC where he is the coordinator for Ankole and Kigezi sub regions for FDC and that he is now is now to concentrate on his personal projects as well on his Profession of public administration,management and accounting as it’s now time to concentrate on the them.

Jack Sabiti represented Rukiga in the Constituency assembly in 1994 but in 1996, he lost the seat to Manzi Tumubweine but in 2001 He reclaimed the seat from Manzi in a hotly contested election as he later fell out with President Museveni.

He joined Dr Kizza Besigye to form FDC losing the seat to Sam Byanagwa (RIP) who later passed on. In 2009, a by election was held as Sabiti attempted to reclaim the seatbut lost to Adison Kakuru then Kabale LCV boss in 2011 who thumped NRMs Kakuru

Kakuru later, in 2016, lost to Herbert Kabafunzaki of NRM.