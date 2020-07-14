FDC’s Fungaro gets tough NRM Challenger for Obongi Parliamentary race

Obongi MP. Hon. Kaps Hassan Fungaro defending his position

Adjumani – District Health Officer, Dr. George Didi Bhoka has throw the towel to tussle FDC’s iron man, Hon. Kaps Hassan Fungaro in Obongi district.

Hon. Kaps Hassan Fungaro who has been enjoying smooth ride since 2006, in Obongi to the August House must prepare for a tough season as his senior in the health fraternity now desires to grab the boat, to steer.

Dr. Bhoka, a man whose courage saw Uganda successfully managing the first up Country COVID-19 case in Adjumani Hospital at a time Gulu and Arua were making unnecessary noise, is not new to tackling challenges. He is determined in a similar manner, to save Obongi and deliverer it to NRM party from an opposition hard core a man who snatched the constituency and kept it hostage for three conservative terms.

Adjumani District Health Officer, Dr. George Didi Bhoka seeking to topple FDC’s Hon. Maps Hassan Fungaro from representing Obongi constituency in Parliament.

It’s not clear if Dr. Bhoka’s interest was formed by the success he scored as Adjumani DHO in fighting COVID-19 pandemic or the high emphasise, President Museveni now places on Scientists, that triggers the drive to the August House.

Red Pepper digital can declare with confidence that after successfully navigating Uganda with his colleagues thorough COVID-19 storm, Dr. Bhoka tendered his resignation letter with the sole intend to wrestle Hon. Fungaro out of Obongi constituency.

Dr. Bhoka’s poster is already generating steam of debate on social media among his supporters but their key concern is about the timing, since the fight against COVID-19 pandemic still requires frontliners like Dr. George Didi Bhoka.

“What if we still keep him as the DHO to manage Covid-19 pandemic since he is a good Doctor?” Ms. Mercy Kandara expresses in WHATSAPP post.

Unlike Ms. Kandara who feels that a hard working medical doctor like Bhoka could still continue fighting COVID-19, others believe his wide range of knowledge is need for making good policies in the country.

“We want him in that parliament to participate in crafting policies that are professionally friendly in his field being a frontline worker, he has immense experience” suggests Mr. Amoko Muzamil.

Dr. George Didi Bhoka, a former who urge for Science subjects show him shifting gaols for priesthood from Sts. Peter and Paul, Pokea to St. Joseph’s college, Ombachi, made his way to Makerere Medical School for Bachelor Medicine and Bachelors of surgery (MB, CHB).

He started rising from a humble intern Medical Officer at Arua Regional Hospital, before transfer on promotion to Moyo Hospital as Medical officer and then, deputy Director for Health Services.

Dr. Bhoka later pursued Masters of Public Health International (MPH) at Nuffield Institute for Health, University of Leeds in United Kingdom. He further did HIV/AIDS fellowship certificate study at Makerere Institute of Public Health before obtaining Post graduate Diploma and then Masters in Business Administration at Edinburgh business School, Herriot Watt University, UK and later added certificate in Administrative Law at Law Development Centre in Kampala, Uganda.

Dr. Bhoka has a flourishing 23 years Public Health Specialist experience in Public Health Programme, leadership management, implementation, supervision and monitoring at community, Sub district, district, regional, national and international levels.

“In the last 10 years, I have had experience in HIV/AIDS, TB, WASH education and Child protection programmes leadership and Management with government, civil society and the UN systems in Uganda during which period, I served in various capacities as clinician, supervisor, program specialist, manager and Country Director” Dr. Bhoka explains to Red Pepper digital in an interview.

He worked as a Consultant for Public Health Management.

Between 2012 to 2016, he was the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF), Country Director, South Sudan Program.

Another COVID-19 frontline fighter in the race in West Nile region is Moyo Woman Member of Parliament Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who got lucky to be appointed a minister of state for Primary Health Care.

Youth and women leaders have vowed to return Dr. Moriku who is one of President Museveni’s commanders in COVID-19 fight to the 11th Parliament.

“Dr Moriku has been a blessing to us and the nation. She has worked hard and things are working in Moyo, we are getting services. She has lobbied for us, our health centres are doing great, and we feel proud of her, there is no reason why we don’t vote her again” remarks Faize Kai from Moyo Town Council.

Dr. Moriku is confident of her lobbying ability for the benefit of her electorates and the people of West Nile region.

“I have I lobbied government projects and programs for my people. Now we have the Social program for the elderly and government has committed to tarmac our road all through from Koboko – Yumbe- Moyo and Adjumani to easy access to markets and boost our health centres with adequate and timely supplies” Dr Moriku states.

Re-election poster of State minister of Health for Primary Health care, Hon. Joyce Moriku Kaducu for Moyo Woman MP seat.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, is pediatrician, academic and politician.

Dr. Moriku was born in Moyo District, West Nile region, in the Northern Region of Uganda, on 21 April 1969. She attended Laropi Primary School for her elementary education and Metu Senior Secondary School, in Moyo, for her O-Level education, before she transferred to Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Gulu for her A-Level studies.

In 1997, she was admitted to Mbarara University School of Medicine to study Human Medicine, graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2002. In 2005 she received a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from Gulu University. She then entered Makerere University School of Medicine at Mulago, where she obtained the Master of Medicine in Pediatrics in 2008.

In 2015, Gulu University awarded her a PhD in Neuroscience.

Following her first degree, she interned at Lacor Hospital in Gulu, from 2002 until 2003. Between 2003 and 2005, she worked as the medical coordinator for The AIDS Support Organisation (TASO), based in Gulu. From 2005 until 2008. She worked as a Senior House Officer at Mulago National Referral Hospital. She worked as the Medical Director, for one year at Mildmay Clinic on Entebbe Road and later she lectured in pediatrics at Gulu University, concurrently served as a consultant pediatrician at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

In 2016, Dr. Moriku entered elective politics by contesting for Moyo District Women seat which she won and is the incumbent in the 10th Parliament where she was appointed State Minister for Primary Health Care on 6th June 2016, replacing Sarah Achieng Opendi.

Dr. Joyce Moriku is married to Professor Kaducu, an academician at Gulu University.

However, Hon. Moriku, though an NRM party flag bearer, is not going unopposed as reliable sources from Moyo have intimated to Red Pepper Digital that her predecessor, Hon. Anne Amuru seeks to rebound to the August House on the same party ticket.

Hon. Auru’s handlers have even posted her posters on social media platforms to prove truth of their statement.