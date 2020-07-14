FULL LIST: Gov’t Bows to Pressure, To Re-open 48 Arcades

Policeman arrests one of the traders after a standoff protesting the continue closure of arcades amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kampala – Traders under Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives have agreed to open up to 48 city arcades.

This comes barely a day since a scuffle early Tuesday, July 14 between arcade tenants and Uganda Police.

KACITA and the Ministry following the standoff, held a closed-door meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to assess the progress of re-opening of arcades.

Information reaching this website indicates that only forty-eight (48) out of the eighty-four (84) arcades have been cleared to reopen after inspection.

The other thirty-six (36) are yet to meet provisions meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Those that have been cleared include; Mukwano arcade, Capital Center, Bulamu Bwebugaga, Sembatya, Arua Park Plaza, Arua Park Annex, Kiseka Auto centre, Shauriyako and Nabugabo Business centre, among many others

On the other hand, Boost Complex, Park View, Maria’s Galleria,

Namaganda, Kati Kati, Arro, JBK Plaza, Royal Complex, Gaza Land, Ddembelyo

and Katonga Business Center are yet to be approved.