HEALTH: Geesons Ltd Hands over Bidco Funded Renovated Walukuba HC-IV

Geesons Limited MD Gurcharan Singh Sambih hands over the facility to BUL’s CFO Mathew Kok and Liu Chin Jiann (Senior Factory Manager)

Jinja – Residents of Walukuba-Masese Division in Jinja South have reason to celebrate following the renovation of their health centre courtesy of Bidco Uganda Ltd (BUL).

On Saturday, BUL’s Chief Finance Officer, Mathew Kok accompanied by Liu Chin Jiann (Senior Factory Manager) and Ronald Barente (Environment, Health and Safety Specialist) handed over the facility to the City Medical Officer, Dr.Stephen Banonya alongside Abubaker Kirunda (Town Clerk Walukuba-Masese Division).

According to officials from Bidco, the total cost for the 1st phase was UGX 100m.

The full renovation of the outpatient department building and other works were undertaken by Geesons Limited and the company’s Managing Director is Gurcharan Singh Sambih graced the handover of the facility.

‘’The scope of the work involved a new roof, plaster ceiling, floor and wall tiles, all painting, new plumbing and electrical works, glazing, notice boards and woodworks among others,’’ said an official.

A representative of the community said the facility was dilapidated

and needed to be rehabilitated.

‘’Walukuba is one of the highly populated divisions in Jinja and it needed more attention to catering for the resident in terms of health. The facility will now register more patients than before because of the facelift’’, he said.

BUL continues to implement its Corporate Social Investments and it has endlessly engaged in far-reaching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as well as sponsorship activities that have impacted positively on the lives of Ugandans across the country. The Company has reinforced its outreach to communities and interest groups majorly focusing on areas of Education, Health and what are deemed as National Priority initiatives.