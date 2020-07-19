Health Ministry Loses 2 Staff in Nasty Motor Accident

Kampala – Two staff attached to the ‘Safe under Mosquito net, an initiative of the Ministry of Health , have died in a motor accident as another fights for their life.

Reports reaching this site indicate that the three were travelling in Toyota Prado Reg number UAM 049E when the vehicle overturned several times at Kiguli corner on Kapchorwa – Sipi Falls road.

Their occupants were identified asTrevor Dairo (Monitoring and Evaluation), Ronald Ahumuza (Operations) and their driver Isaac Mukasa – all attached to Sleep Under the Net Initiative in Bukwo.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine took to her social media to confirm the incident involving two subcounty supervisors (Dairo and Ahumuza) and revealed that Mukasa and Dairo had breathed their last.

“Sadly Trevor has also passed on .What a dark day for us to lose young souls like that .My their souls rest in peace,” said PS Dr Atwiine in tweet.

DECEASED: Trevor Dairo in the field before the accident

She added: “We stand with the families of Isaac Mukasa and Dairo Trevor who died in an accident on their way from duty .May God surround you with His strength in this time of grief.”

Ahumuza remains in a critical condition at Kapchorwa Hospital.