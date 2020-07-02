Gen. Eric Mukasa succumbs to Cardiac Arrest as OWC’s Col. Nkeera remains hospitalised

DECEASED: Maj Gen Eric Mukasa

KAMPALA — A cloud covers Uganda’s Top Military Brass yet again on Thursday Morning as another General is pronounced dead with one fighting for his life.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson said as Maj Gen Eric Mukasa, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces Chief of Staff Land Forces, died on Thursday morning July 2 at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala after a period of hospitalisation.

“We have lost yet another gallant general officer,” said Gen Karemire

However, sources say, “Maj Gen Eric Mukasa has succumbed to Cardiac Arrest this morning’.

Another military officer, Col Samuel Nkeera, head of Operation Wealth Creation in Luwero district, is currently fighting for his life at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala.

A source indicates the Colonel and commercial agriculturalist was admitted under unclear circumstance at the hospital.

These developments come barely hours after the passing of Brigadier General, Victor Maregano Twesigye, Uganda’s Defence liaison officer at EAC headquarters in Arusha Tanzania.

The army revealed that Brig Gen Twesigye died on Thursday morning July 2 from his home in Nyarushanje Kisiizi Rukungiri after he slipped in the bathroom and died instantly.

Brig-Gen. Victor Maregano Twesigye and Maj Gen Eric Mukasa join other fallen military top brass after Brig. Gen Jackson Bell Tushabe, one of the National Resistance Army (now Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF) daredevil fighters also died.

The one-star general, who rose to fame mostly due to his love for football, died at Nakasero hospital this week.

Tushabe was a staunch supporter of Express Football Club and he held several positions in the club. He was also the patron of Victor Football Club.

Last month, June, another Gen, Maverick Maj. Gen. (rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga, died. Like Tushabe, Ggwanga also died at Nakasero hospital on June 9.

Ggwanga, 68, died after a successful operation to remove a blood clot in one of the vessels in his head. Earlier, he had been admitted at Mbuya military hospital