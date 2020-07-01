BUSINESS: Hima Cement, Jumia in Partnership to Drive Customer Convenience

Jumia Uganda Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Tesar ,Hima Cement Commercial Director, Israel Tinkasimiire and Jumia Head of Home & Living Category, Garvin Sengendo at the launch

Kampala – Hima Cement Hima Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of Bamburi Cement Group and Jumia Uganda the leading e-commerce platform on Wednesday announced an exciting Partnership aimed at driving flexibility and convenience for cement customers.

Customers will from 1st July 2020, access the wide selection of Hima cement solutions on Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform. The service starts in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, giving customers the chance to place small to large orders of cement, which will be delivered to their doorstep.

“It is our ultimate objective to create convenience for our customers at every stage of their interaction with our product, and the internet is creating incredible opportunities which Hima Cement is excited to explore. With this partnership, customers can easily order our cement, pay online and receive their order in record time, and all this can be done from the comfort of their home,” said Jean-Michel Pons, the Hima Cement CEO.

The Jumia platform is ideal for a range of Hima Cement customers including individual home builders, people doing small DIY (Do-It-Yourself) projects, and commercial construction sites.

According to Jumia officials ,customers wishing to purchase cement of 20 bags of 50kg and above, will have their cement delivered by Hima Cement free of charge to locations in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Kajjansi, Bulenga and Gayaza.Orders that are below the 20 bags threshold will be delivered by Jumia at an affordable fee.

Hima Products will include Multipurpose, Powerplus, Powermax and Rapidset, the only cement for Precast.

Jumia Uganda CEO, Ron Kawamara said the collaboration with Hima Cement is a testament to their dedication to provide the widest and most diverse product offering to their customers. “It is a big step for us to add building materials onto our platform and we are optimistic that our customers will benefit from this partnership,” Kawamara revealed.

created in 1999, as part of Lafarge Group. Today, the Hima Cement factories in Kasese, Tororo and Namanve have the capacity to produce 2.1million tons of cement annually and employ over 2000 people directly and indirectly.

