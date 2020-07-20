I Cried All Night Martha Mukisa Reveals Lover Heart Break

By Fab Mc

Martha Mukisa is a singer, song writer, and performer. We had a chat about life and below is our conversation

FabMc: Briefly tell me about yourself

Martha: Am Mukisa Martha Nakakande, Kyambogo University graduate and an artist everyone calls me Martha Mukisa.

FabMc: Tell me how you spend your time?

Martha: Lately I have been busy on a media tour promoting my new music so it’s been a bit busy here and there since the lockdown was eased.

FabMc: How did you join music?

Martha: As soon as I realized I was gifted and that I could do better than what I thought I could. So from the time I voiced something in the studio I did not look back and that was around 2009. I have pushed till to date.

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Martha: Well am in love with God, work, family, friends, music, myself and happiness for now.

FabMc: Who is your ideal man?

Martha: He is intelligent, funny, nice, big-hearted, successful, easy to talk to, brings a smile to my face, attractive and fit, great personality, caring and last but not least also most importantly God fearing and also should be International local

FabMc: How many children would you wish for?

Martha: Any number that God gives me I have actually just realized I have never thought of a number.

FabMc: Would you date a neighbor?

Martha: Nooo because we would see each other every day and it wouldn’t seem like dating literally it’s almost like marriage.

FabMc: Would you date an older man for fame and money?

Martha: Nope

FabMc: What is your favorite food?

Martha: I love local homemade food Matooke, Chicken luwombo, obutula and greens.

FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without?

Martha: House – electricity, Car and handbag – my phone

FabMc: What are some of the things that sound as compliments but are actually insults to you

Martha: Your voice is so nice it doesn’t even sound like you .Your going to make it big naye totwelabila. Nice food didn’t know you’re a good cook all these piss me off big time.

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men

Martha: Ego and Lies

FabMc: Who is your inspiration?

Martha: My parents especially my mom is a hard working woman that never gives up, she pursues what she puts her head to. My dad’s love for music at a very old age surprises me so much it pushes me to do more because we shared a dream.

FabMc: Share an experience you had in dealing with a difficult person and how you handled the situation.

Martha: I lost something that belonged to a very principled person that loves keeping her things intact and for over a week things where not easy for me to keep her calm but I had to apologize until things where sorted.

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Martha: Fab I am crazy person in my own way but most of my friends don’t know that hahaha.

FabMc: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Martha: Well I’m really excited by this opportunity at BME because in five years, I’d like to be seen as one of the best female artists, and I know that’s something that I’ll have an opportunity to do with this team. Also really excited to take on more responsibilities in the next few years and lucky enough to work with some amazing artists producers, so hoping for the best.

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Martha: Cried for one night because of Love

FabMc: If you had a chance of slapping one politician really hard in the face in this country who would that person be and why? (Must answer question)

Martha: None

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well.

Martha: Well first and foremost thank you sooo much for the interview then to my fans friends family and @marthamukisadiehards reading this I love you so much thank you for your unending support for Martha Mukisa mwaaaaahh