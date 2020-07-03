Kabale Mayor drags Opponent to court

Urban Right Network Sam Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza

Kabale – Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro the Kabale municipality has threatened to drag the founder of Urban Right Network Sam Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza a resident of Nyakambu village southern division kabale municipality to court for defamation on social media platforms.

Sam Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza has already shown interest in contesting as the Mayor of Kabale municipality in the forthcoming 2021 general elections which seat is currently occupied by Byamugisha Sentaro.

In his letter intention to sue dated June 26th 2020, through his lawyers of Byamukama and company advocates , Sam Tindimwebwa has been given five days within which to delete online posts as well as writing an apology and also pay him UGX 200 millions or risk legal consequences.

Sentaro , claim that the urban rights network boss Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza has been posting on his social media platforms alleging that the Mayor sold off the Kabale municipal ward the Mayor has also been tainted by Tindimwebwa of participating in the extortion of money and illegal sale a plot of land that belongs to Kabale.

The lawyer added that our client wishes that Sam Tindimwebwa should delete the posts he posted as well as writing an apology to kabale municipality mayor and is also required to pay UGX 200 millions for damages.

When contacted on the matter Sam Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza told our reporter that he is living in fear after receiving threats from the Mayor.

Tindimwebwa also explains that he has sufficient evidence implicating the Mayor on the sale of government properties and also noted that concerned citizens of Kabale municipality have already dragged Kabale Municipality to court over the sale of Kabale municipal yard.

He, however, challenged the letter saying that he is not ready to delete any post as well neither is he willing to apologise to Mayor Byamugisha but is boldly ready to face off in courts of law.