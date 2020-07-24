Statesman! President Kenyatta mourns Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa

Nairobi – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared three days of national mourning in honour of the late former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa who died on Friday.

At the same time, President Kenyatta has directed that the Kenyan and East African Community flags be flown at half-mast in the country and all Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad from dawn on Monday, July 27 until sunset on Wednesday July 29, 2020, in memory of the late Mkapa.

“…in testimony of the high esteem in which the People of Kenya hold the Late Former President Benjamin William Mkapa, the Republic of Kenya will observe a period of three (3) days of national mourning,” said Kenyatta, in a presidential proclamation issued Friday.

“…in memory of the Late Former President Benjamin William Mkapa, and in solemn solidarity with the Nation and People of the United Republic of Tanzania; the Flag of the East African Community and the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, and wherever else throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all of Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad,” he added.

Former President of Tanzania Benjamin Mkapa and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (FILE PHOTO)

Mkapa, who served as Tanzanian President from 1995 to 2005, died in the early wee hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.

The East African nation’s third president who led several regional peace mediation efforts in office and afterwards, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Magufuli said, without giving more details.

Magufuli declared a seven day mourning period, during which all flags will be flown at half-mast.