Makerere’s Amanda Ngabirano takes charge as Ag CJ Owiny-Dollo inaugurates National Physical Planning Board

Ag Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo (front middle) and Ministers; Raphael Magyezi, Beti Olive Kamya, Isaac Musumba and others in a group photo after witnessing a swearing-in ceremony of the National Physical Planning Board at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala (PHOTO: Courtesy).

Kampala – The Ag Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo has on Tuesday morning July 14 presided over the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of members of the National Physical Planning Board at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

The 11-member Board draws members from the academia, government parastatals as well as professional bodies.

Mrs Amanda Ngabirano a representative of the academia from Makerere University will serve as Ag Chairperson.

Others include Vincent Byendaimira (Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development), Jackie Kemigisha (Ministry of Local Government), Edward Ssimbwa (Ministry Works & Transport), Dr. Jerome Lugumira (National Environment and Management Authority), Tugume Dennis (National Planning Authority), Florence Nambooze (Institute of Surveyors), Josephine Nalubega (Uganda Society of Architects), Dr. Ernest Kimbugwe and Acola Amina (Private Sector).

Ag. Chairperson National Physical Planning Board, Mrs. Amanda Ngabirano

The Ag. Chief Justice urged the appointees to uphold the oaths taken. “This responsibility is a heavy one…hence the need for each one of you to live by the oath you have sworn to perform to the best of your abilities”, he said, adding, “I believe that you will rise to the occasion and make a difference for the good of our country.”

He urged the Board to execute its mandate of planning for national development as he reminisced of days gone by when Kampala was a fortress of solace for colonialists in East Africa.

Ag. Chairperson National Physical Planning Board, Mrs. Amanda Ngabirano takes oath

He further appealed to them to have strategies in place that will make Kampala a great city again by devising solutions to poor planning, congestion and environmental degradation.

The Minister of Land and Urban Planning, Beti Olive Kamya, said she was confident that the new Board would help the government to achieve its plans towards development and proper land use.

The ceremony was witnessed by Ministers; Raphael Magyezi and Isaac Musumba, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Dorcas Okalany; and Ag. Chief Registrar, Tom Chemutai.