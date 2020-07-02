Uganda Loses another Military Top Brass Brig. Gen. Victor Twesigye

Arusha/Rukungiri — Sombre mood lingers in Ugandan military as they lose yet another member of the UPDF top brass.

Brig. Gen. Victor Maregano Twesigye, Uganda’s Defence liaison officer attached to East Africa Community (EAC) Secretariate Headquarters in Arusha Tanzania has died.

A source placed in the top brass confirmed Brig Gen Twesigye’s passing on Thursday, July 2 morning.

UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Lt. Col Deo Akiiki says the Brig Twesigye died on Thursday morning. He said the UPDF will issue a statement on the same.

“It is very true. You know we have lost two Generals this week! It is very very painful,” Lt. Col. Akiiki said on phone.

Brig Twesigye was sent to New Delhi India in 2016 until recently when he was sent to Arusha as Uganda’s Defense liaison officer at EAC headquarters.

Unconfirmed sources say he died from Nyarushanje Kisiizi Rukungiri after he slid in the bathroom and died instantly on Thursday.

“He travelled to the village yesterday and this morning he slid in the bathroom while bathing and died instantly,” one of the sources close to family wrote.

Brig. Twesigye’s death comes hardly two days after another UPDF general, Brig. Gen Jackson Bell Tushabe, one of the National Resistance Army (now Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF) daredevil fighters died.

The one-star general, who rose to fame mostly due to his love for football, died at Nakasero hospital this week after multiple organ failure

Tushabe, 61, was a staunch supporter of Express Football Club and he held several positions in the club. He was also the patron of Victor Football Club.

Latest updates

Last month, June, another Gen, Maverick Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kasirye ‘Fog’ Ggwanga, died. Like Tushabe, Ggwanga also died at Nakasero hospital on June 9.

Ggwanga, 68, died after a successful operation to remove a blood clot in one of the vessels in his head. Earlier, he had been admitted at Mbuya military hospital