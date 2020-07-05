Works Ministry unveils, hands over UGX10Bn OSBP Admin Block to URA

Katuna – The Ministry of Works on Friday, July 3, handed over the newly constructed UGX10bn One-stop Border Post (OSBP) administration block at Uganda – Rwanda border town of Katuna to Uganda Revenue Authority.

Katuna which links Uganda to Rwanda is the sixth OSBP built to facilitate Trade, promote Prosperity and regional integration as is the sixth one-stop border post built to facilitate trade, promote prosperity & regional integratio

The bloc, constructed by Amugoli General Enterprises Limited, will host the URA offices, border security teams, a health facility and a canteen among others.

Benon Kajuna, the director of transport in the Works Ministry disclosed that the construction work which started in 2007 and was delayed by a protest by the Rwandan government challenging the site of the one-stop border post.

According to Rwanda, Uganda was constructing the block in a wetland as this was also compounded by a shortage of funds and contractors who were conniving to hike the money needed for the construction.

Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works says that the one-stop border post, the sixth of its kind in Uganda is aimed at improving trade between Uganda and the neighbouring countries.

Bageya said that the the rusty URA and security offices at Katuna were a shame to Uganda.

Bageya says that the European Union has also spared six billion Shillings to start phase II of the project which includes fencing the gazetted no-mans-land, tarmacking the road within and the parking space as the second phase is set to kick off in this financial year.

He says that the Uganda goverment is in a process of constructing similar facilities at the borders of Chanika in Kisoro district and Ntoroko in Ntoroko district among others.

Katuna town council chairman Nelson Nshangabasheija appauled goverment for building the block but he said that Bussiness at the border went down since the closure of Gatuna border as he asked that the two presidents of the two countries to resolve the border issues so that Bussiness can resume as most Bussiness closed .

Abel Kagumire, the Commissioner for Customs in Uganda Revenue Authority hailed the government for reducing congestion at the border