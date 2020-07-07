MPs Karuhanga, Mwiru join Prof. Ogenga, Winnie Kiiza in Gen. Muntu’s ANT Party

Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga (2nd right) and Paul Mwiru (2nd left) have been unveiled in Mugisha Muntu’s ANT on Tuesday, July 7.

Kampala – As the political atmosphere reignites ahead of 2020/2021, party affiliation takes notches higher than before.

Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru and Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) have, on Tuesday, been unveiled as members of the Alliance for National transformation (ANT) party.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday morning in Kampala, Mwiru and Karuhanga highlighted the need for an upgrade in some of Uganda’s sectors which have informed their decision to cross the floor.

“I want to inform the country, that I have joined Alliance for national transformation with my own conscious and passion, because there’s a need to transform the health, economic sectors of Uganda, and ensure the respect of human rights” Mwiru said.

In 2019, eight months after quitting FDC, the party’s former president, Gen Mugisha Muntu founded his ANT party which pledged to push of innovation and skills development by tapping into the initialized potential of the youth.

So far, the party has over 20 MPs ready to contest in the next elections, including two former leaders of the opposition, Prof. Ogenga Latigo and Winfred Kiiza.

ANT recently picked Mugisha Muntu as their flag bearer in the presidential race.

In his remarks, Karuhanga of Ntungamo Municipality who has been an Independent, said that he supported ANT’s police to give equal opportunities to all Ugandans, ensure equity in the distribution of resources and erase nepotism which is a trend for the current government.

“To the younger generation, this isn’t the time to cool off but to marshal all our energies and turn around this country,” he said.