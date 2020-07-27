VIDEO: Najjeera’s La Venti raided by Police, Several Revellers arrested

Revellers have a great time at La Venti before the #covid19 Lockdown. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – The Joint Security Task Force – implementing national anti-COVID-19 guidelines – raided Najjeera posh bar La Venti and arrested several revellers who were nabbed violating the directives.

Over 100 drunkards were arrested in the raid and were detained at Kiira Police station.

For months, Police and security forces have intensified Policing and arrests for defying the Presidential directives on COVID-19.

One of the witnesses revealed that the Police swung in action after the highlightly anticipated English Premier league finale.

“I had just finished watching the Manchester United and Leicester City game. I decided to leave early only to find Police were attempting to seal off the premises,” said Jerome Opio, a resident of Kiira.

“On seeing the police, some of the guys were tipped off, fleeing the scene (La Venti) and even abandoned their vehicles,” Opio added.

All the suspects were found drinking and smoking shisha without observing social distancing rules.

The arrested will be charged with committing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease.

Their files are being worked on and they will appear in various courts on Monday.

The Security taskforce has overtime been triggered by circulating video shared online by revellers enjoying the height of the party.

Unidentified reveller – streaming a video – at a hang-out spot amid COVID-19 Uganda

“Where is COVID-19 in Uganda?, Where is corona?,” a yet to identified reveller – streaming live – suggestively inquiries at the undisclosed spot.