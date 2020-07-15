Ndorwa East NRM Chairperson Donates Medical Equipment worth UGX72m

Kabale – The NRM Chairperson for Ndorwa East constituency in Kabale District Grace Bekunda Bwesigye has donated an assortment of human medicines and medical equipment worth 72 million shillings to health facilities in Ndorwa East county.

The donation included human drugs like Amoxicillin, Omeprazole, Paracetamol, Diclofenac, Coartem, Folic Acid, among many other medicines. The donation also included sanitizers and medical gloves.

According to Bekunda, the donation shall benefit all health facilities at all levels especially in Kaharo and Buhara Sub Counties, including Buhara HCIII, Kahondo HCII, Muyebe HCII, Nyabushabi HCII, Maziba HCIV, Kigarama HCII, Nyanja HCII among others.

Bekunda noted that the government has put much concentration and resources on fighting the Coronavirus pandemic creating some gaps in a fight against other common illnesses and diseases like malaria.

Bekunda said that the donation is aimed at promoting good health among the beneficiaries and reducing on patients’ congestion in hospitals in the district.

She also noted that by equipping the lower health facilities with medical supplies, the burden of patients traveling long distances to access same medicines from hospitals and pharmacies shall be addressed.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Kabale district, the Kabale district Health Officer Alfred Besigensi commended Bekunda for her commitment in promoting good health in the district especially through Organising health camps in the district which have benefited atleast 3000 people.

Darious Nandinda the Kabale Resident District Commissioner commended Bekunda for her tireless efforts in empowering the district’s health facilities for the health benefits of the residents.

Nandinda added that Bekunda commitment in serving the public is a trait every leader should embrace if our communities are to develop.